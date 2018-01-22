When Dave Franco's wife Alison Brie was asked about her brother-in-law James, she defended him.

On the one side, there are women claiming to finally feel brave enough to speak out about uncomfortable sex-related encounters, and on the other side, is your brother-in-law.

That’s the difficult position Glow actress Alison Brie finds herself in as the wife of James Franco‘s younger brother Dave. And on the Screen Actor’s Guild Awards red carpet, Brie was asked to comment on the sexual misconduct allegations five women have made against her brother-in-law.

Speaking to E! News’ Giuliana Rancic, the 35-year-old said while she encouraged those who felt victimised to share their stories, she was standing by her family.

“I think that above all what we’ve always said is it remains vital that anyone that feels victimised should and does have the right to speak out and come forward. I obviously support my family,” Brie said.

“Not everything that has been reported is fully accurate, so I think we’re waiting to get all the information. But of course now is the time for listening and that’s what we’re all trying to do.”

After the Disaster Artist actor sported a Time’s Up pin at the Golden Globe Awards earlier this month, a total of five women came forward accusing Franco of acts ranging from removing vagina-guards and requesting co-stars be topless to forcing a woman to perform oral sex.

While telling Stephen Colbert the claims were “not accurate”, on the Late Night With Seth Meyers, Franco said he didn’t want to prevent them from speaking.

“One of the things that I’ve learned is that this is a conversation that obviously needs to be had,” he said. “If I have to take a knock because I am not going to try and actively refute things then I will, because I believe in [people’s stories being heard] that much.”

Brie praised this response from her brother-in-law when asked about the allegations by Entertainment Tonight’s Cameron Mathison.

“You know, I really admire how he’s handling everything, listening and being open to change,” she said.

“I think we all need to support men being open to change if we want to see major change in this industry.”

Ashley Judd, one of the earliest actresses to speak out against Harvey Weinstein, has also praised Franco's response to the allegations.

"I think that what James said is terrific,” she said, Vulture reports. “And I think that we’ve all behaved — at a certain level — unconsciously, and done things that were insensitive, inappropriate, without necessarily understanding that they were."

"I mean we’ve all operated with a certain amount of tone-deafness, and I like the culpability, and we have to have restorative justice. This is about men and women being all together and having a more equitable and just workplace, home life, social spaces."