After multiple accusations of sexual misconduct, Alexander Wang quietly reemerged at Fashion Week.

On February 8, Alexander Wang returned for his first New York Fashion Week runway show since 2019. And based on the reception, you’d never know his brand was tarnished just two years ago.

Celebrities and high-profile fashion figures attended the show in Manhattan's Chinatown, which was staged on a heart-shaped runway and described as an 'ode to love'. Anna Wintour was in the front row, and actress Julia Fox walked the runway.

It's the latest move in a steady rise back to prominence for the brand, which has been mired by controversy in recent years.

Just recently, Kylie Jenner wore his pieces while on holiday in Mexico, while Rihanna wore several of Wang's designs last year when she was pregnant with her first child.

Wang launched his eponymous label in 2005, and quickly became the star of New York Fashion Week - known for his A-list filled front rows and flashy after parties, the designer was close with the biggest names in the industry at the time.

From 2012 to 2015, Wang was the creative director of high fashion house Balenciaga. During his tenure he collaborated with H&M, and dressed celebrities including Julianne Moore, Emma Watson and Kim Kardashian.

In December 2020, allegations against the designer first surfaced, when model Owen Mooney accused Wang of groping him. Shortly after, stylist David Casavant shared a similar experience with The New York Times.

The following week, lawyer Lisa Bloom (who also represented Jeffrey Epstein's victims), announced she was representing 11 people with allegations against the designer - some who said he groped them, drugged them and pulled their underwear down in public.

After denying the claims, Wang released a statement saying he "regrets acting in a way which caused them pain".

"A number of individuals have come forward recently to raise claims against me regarding my past personal behaviour," Wang said when addressing the accusations on Instagram.

"I support their right to come forward, and I’ve listened carefully to what they had to say. It was not easy for them to share their stories, and I regret acting in a way that caused them pain.

"While we disagree on some of the details of these personal interactions, I will set a better example and use my visibility and influence to encourage others to recognise harmful behaviours.

"Life is about learning and growth, and now that I know better, I will do better."

The designer reportedly met with his accusers, however, Bloom and her clients never went to court nor commented on any financial settlement they may have reached with Wang.

In the wake of the scandal, the brand's tactics shifted to focus on the Chinese market, with the company selling minority stakes to Chinese investors.

Alexander Wang's resort 2022 campaign starred actress Lucy Liu, and was intended to highlight identity and diversity.

In posts which have since been deleted, the brand's Instagram account championed Asian American causes, including a relief fund for residents and businesses displaced by a fire in New York City's Chinatown.

In April 2022, Wang returned for his debut runway show since his two-year hiatus, "Fortune City".

The event was held in Los Angeles' Chinatown and proceeds from the night went to the neighbourhood for maintenance and preservation.

Supermodels Alessandra Ambrosio, Adriana Lima and Candice Swanepoel walked in the show.

Reports suggested the brand's image rehabilitation was an attempt to draw attention away from the accusations.

Given the reception at his latest New York runway show, it appears that tactic worked.

Fashion industry watchdog Diet Prada has drawn attention to the designer's return to the Fashion Week schedule, with a post on Instagram featuring several tweets questioning the brand's resurgence.

Choosing to forgo further commentary, the account allowed the tweets to speak for themselves.

Feature image: Getty.