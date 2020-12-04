News
HOLY YES: ALDI's selling portable air conditioners so we might actually get some sleep this summer.

Summer (aka sweaty season) has officially arrived.

The next three months will be filled with glorious beach days and not-so-glorious nights complaining about the heat.

Here are five refreshing drinks you can make to cool you down this summer. Post continues below.

If you're like me and don't have aircon, you're already struggling and stressing about how you're going to sleep this summer.

How on earth will we survive??? 

Well, we might just have the answer.

Next week, on Saturday, December 12, ALDI will be returning with one of their twice-weekly Special Buys. But on this particular Special Buys, the affordable supermarket will be launching their portable air conditioners (hallelujah). 

The 2.7kW Portable Air Conditioner will cost you $349 (yes, pricey we know. But think of it as a summer investment) and has three functions: cooling, fan and dehumidifying. 

There are two speeds, an LED display, a remote control to operate and it can cool your room up to 20 metres. 

It also comes with Wi-Fi and works with Google Assistant. So we assume you can program it to start cooling the house down before you arrive home. Winning!

Image: ALDI.

Now, if you haven't been to an ALDI Special Buys before, let us warn you: these things will sell out fast. So join the line early, otherwise, you'll risk missing out. 

Some other snazzy bargains to keep an eye out for will be the Samsung POWERbot-E Vacuum ($399) and the Samsung Air Purifier ($299). 

Image: ALDI.

Image: ALDI.

Plus, if you want some more options for portable air conditioners, we have you covered. Here are three other options.

Click 7,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner, $299.

Image: Bunnings.

Goldair 2.0kW Cooling Only Portable Air Conditioner, $399.

Image: Harvey Norman.

Omega Altise 2.6kW Portable Air Conditioner, $499.

Image: The Good Guys.

Feature image: Mamamia/ALDI.

