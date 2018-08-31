Why nutritionists and health enthusiasts won't stop talking about this loaf of ALDI bread.

Excuse us, because we have a very important announcement to make.

If you like bread AND like pretending to be somewhat healthy, then it is imperative that you stop, drop and get yourself to an ALDI supermarket.

Keto communities (those that keep to a ketogenic diet), health enthusiasts and even dietitians are raving about the Baker’s Life 85% Lower Carb High Protein Bread which you can get for $4.99.

Writing for news.com.au, dietician, Susie Burrell confirms its nutritional value.

“Not only does this bread taste great, but the nutrition information is so strong it is hard to find fault with the lower-carb product which is quickly going mainstream,” she writes.

Instead of being made from white flour, the Low Carb loaf is filled with wholegrains, sunflower seeds and linseeds which are full of fibre, protein and healthy fats, like polyunsaturated fats which lower bad cholesterol and help lower the risks of heart disease and stroke.

“The other benefit of a bread that is much lower in refined flour than regular bread is that it is exceptionally filling, and with a very low GI is likely to keep you full for several hours after eating it,” she says.

The inconspicuous loaf is also a hit among online ketogenic circles too. Because of the diet's low-carb, high-fat and protein rules, generally members can't consume bread or pastries, but at five grams for two slices, members from this Reddit fitness thread have even dubbed it an "instant game changer".

A user from this Diabetes UK forum has also raved about its taste, texture and nutritional properties.

"Only 5.4g carb per 100 grams, and quite high in protein and fibre. It totally has the texture of real bread, and tastes delicious," wrote user UART.

Of course, it's also just as enjoyable for those of us looking to make healthier changes to our diets as well, because who doesn't love a cheese toastie or a 3pm peanut butter on toast?

