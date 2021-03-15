Exactly how alcohol hits you differently in your 20s compared to your 30s.

Ah, alcohol.

It makes a regular appearance at almost any celebration, and that little-known pandemic which forced us all indoors had us reaching for a cheeky glass of wine more than ever before.

Sure we feel pretty damn qualified on the instant effects of alcohol: Lower inhibitions, slurring your words and becoming a better dancer than Beyonce on the d-floor.

But how much do we know about the long-term effects of booze? And more specifically, the difference in damage we’re doing by sipping away in our twenties vs. our thirties?

We run through this all right here, so grab a glass of… water, settle down, and soak up this information.

How alcohol hits you in your 20s.

1. You establish your relationship with alcohol in your 20s.

...and your actions determine whether it’s going to be a healthy relationship, or a toxic one. Yep, you get to set the tone for your drinking in your early twenties - and choose carefully because it’s notoriously difficult to shake those habits in your thirties once they’re formed.

2. You increase your chance of battling with depression and anxiety.

According to Dr Stephen Massey, while no one is invincible it is usually the indirect health effects of alcohol that has twenty-somethings coming in to see their doctor.

"We see higher rates of depression and anxiety in people who abuse alcohol however it is also a leading contributor to accidental injury and deaths through car accidents and drownings," says Dr Massey.

3. You can literally stunt your own growth.

Did you know that bucket loads of alcohol consumption can lead to the development of osteoporosis in twenty-somethings? Well, now you do.

According to Dr Giuseppe Aragona from Prescription Doctor, “the alcohol stops the bones ability to absorb calcium,” therefore cutting off a vital resource for healthy bones.

4. You put yourself in the firing line for blood poisoning.

If you haven't guessed already, binge drinking is not good for your health. Not even a little bit. But as it’s immensely common for people in their twenties to do, it’s important we flag just how bad it can be for your insides.

That’s why you should listen when Dr Giuseppe Aragona says this:

“Binge drinking is especially common in young adults and puts them at an increased risk of blood poisoning. The symptoms of alcohol poisoning are similar to that of an extreme hangover; nausea, vomiting and loss of consciousness, and so are not recognised as an emergency, and without urgent care alcohol poisoning can lead to seizures and possible death.”