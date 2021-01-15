"I'm happily married and in my 40s. Stop asking me about kids."

When I was 16 years old a friend of my mother’s said to me: "When you grow up and have children of your own..."

Hold up, who said anything about kids?

"Give it time," they said.

"When you’re older you’ll feel different," they said.

"You’ll change your mind," they said.

Yet here I stand, decades older and my feelings have remained the same: Little 'uns? I think I’ll take a pass thanks Eddie.

Video via Mamamia.

Now to be clear, I’m not the Grinch that stole parenthood and I’m not suggesting that you shouldn’t talk about your children... in fact, I’m all ears – I love a good chinwag about how your kids are doing. People who know me get it immediately, however, from complete strangers I receive blank stares and dropped jaws when I inform them of my under-utilised womb.

You see, I started dating my husband when I was 33. I was married at 36. Now I'm in my mid-40s and we never wanted to try for children. But because I am married and in my forties, people assume I must have children and want to know how many.

A question that is answered with a simple 'yes' or 'no' provides such shock when the response is not at all what was expected. For years, I've leapt into a personal essay on my reasons for not having procreated.