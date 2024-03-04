Stephen Baldwin was focusing on the wrong daughter.

It doesn't seem like Hailey Bieber was the Baldwin daughter in need of prayers last week.

That didn't stop her father, Stephen Baldwin, from strangely sharing an Instagram post asking the public for prayers for his daughter and her husband Justin Bieber that was originally written by the couple's pastor.

TMZ later reported that while his intentions may have been good, Hailey was mad at her dad for drawing attention to them.

Within days, a report emerged that Hailey's older sister Alaia Baldwin Aronow had been arrested on February 24 following an incident at a club in Savannah, Georgia.

A police report stated that Aronow had allegedly assaulted three employees at the club.

Security footage showed Aronow "forcing her way into the locked employee bathroom," per the police report. Bartender Haleigh Cauley told police Aronow had "told her she needed to change her tampon and asked for a few minutes, which she was granted".

"A few minutes later when Ms. Cauley again entered the restroom, the female removed her tampon and threw it at Ms. Cauley," the report stated.

"This is when security stepped in and removed the female from the club."

Alaia Baldwin. Image: Instagram.

Cauley, in an interview with US Weekly, said she had been attempting to get Aronow to leave the staff bathroom.

"She proceeded to stay in the bathroom. I told her again she had to leave and she said, 'I'm changing my tampon, do you want to see it?' And flings it up and it smacks my face."

Footage, according to the police report, then showed Aronow resisting two security escorting her out, pulling one bouncer's hair and hitting a second in the genitals.

Aronow told authorities she was acting in self-defence.

She had been arrested and booked on charges of simple assault, simple battery, battery and criminal trespassing, according to the police report, obtained by Page Six.

Days earlier, Aronow's father caused concern for his other daughter, Hailey, by sharing a post, seemingly out-of-the-blue and with no additional context, that the Biebers needed prayers.

"I seldom like to post about certain folks in the limelight because of the negative comments we get," pastor Victor Marx wrote alongside a video of Bieber singing a Hillsong worship song, which he has since deleted.

"There are special challenges that folks in high-visibility positions face and also the enemy doesn't want them to draw closer to Jesus. So often regardless of the material things or the accolades they often face spiritual warfare that intense and seeks to ship-wreck their faith, marriage and life in general. So thank you."

Days later, and after deleting his original post, Marx shared a video gun disarming and a CIA operation from the 1950s -- and while we cannot hope to possibly understand how it at all relevant to the issue at hand, he wrote alongside it: "Justin and Hailey Bieber are doing great! Don't listen to the gossip [and] fake news".

Meanwhile, the Biebers celebrated Justin's 30th birthday on March 1.

"Words could never truly describe the beauty of who you are. Happy Birthday to you… love of my life, for life," Hailey wrote on Instagram.

Feature image:

Do you buy baby or kids’ clothing? Complete this survey now to go in the running to win a $50 gift voucher!