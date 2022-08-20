An article was published about Ajay Rochester. She wants you to know about the "fallout".

Over a decade ago, Ajay Rochester was one of the most recognisable faces on Australian television. Between 2006 and 2009, she was the host of The Biggest Loser, presenting the show during its peak ratings.

However, since finishing her stint now over 13 years ago, the media hasn't stopped talking about her.

Even while remaining relatively removed from the Australian entertainment industry, the 53-year-old has been plagued with negative publicity. Constantly. As she described it back in 2017 - it's like a cruel "witch hunt" that would ultimately destroy her career.

It's now been over 10 years since the TV host, and her then-10-year-old son Kai, packed up their life in Australia to escape the media and relocate to LA.

Now, back home in Australia, the sensationalist headlines are still spinning.

In a recent TikTok video, Rochester shared what it's really like to be on the other side of these stories, describing the "fallout and what you have to deal with personally".

Her video comes after a recent interview with an Australian publication, which soon resulted in a slew of hateful messages.

In the TikTok video, she talks about the real-world consequences of that kind of coverage.

"I'd love to share what it's like to have an article written about you," she said. "It's a weird world, being on a television show and then trying to live your life as a normal person."

"When a story comes out - and you get bits and pieces because the story is behind a paywall - and then you see the headline, 'Biggest Loser host broke and desperate for money'... and then random people start sending you the story."

"People take it and run with it... and then send the most awful messages."

Candid, raw and emotional - the video is heartbreaking.

And Rochester's followers were quick to offer support.

"I’m so sorry this happened to you. Just because you have been on TV doesn’t give anyone the right to treat you that way. Wishing you all the best," one follower wrote.

"This is so hard to see someone so genuine be misrepresented," another added.

Rochester posted a follow up video on TikTok, thanking people for their support, saying "Yesterday was a bit of a rocky day."

"I'm usually really good at deflecting the haters - but that just really caught me off guard."

She also makes it clear that it was the commentary surrounding the article - not the article itself.

"I just wanted to make a point - I don't have a problem with the article. It was the hateful messages that came from it. People say some really awful things - it's like kicking someone when they're down."

"It took me out of surprise the number of nasty people that come out of the woodwork. It's horrible."

"I'm continuing to do my odd jobs and making no excuses about that fact that my life has been a struggle over the last couple of years thanks to COVID.

"I'm just doing whatever it takes to survive and get home and do what any mother does - and that's to keep your family together and move forward."

