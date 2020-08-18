From August 20 to 21, Afterpay is hosting a gigantic sale and WE. ARE. READY.

Brands including Country Road, Cotton On, Glassons and The Iconic will all be up to 70 per cent off for a limited time only.﻿﻿

As the sale starts tomorrow morning (some brands have even started theirs early), w﻿e've scoured the internet for the best deals and picked out some of our favourite finds. And of course, we kept comfort front of mind, because #coronatimes.

From P.E Nation leggings to affordable homewares, here are 11 items we'll be getting our hands on this Afterpay Day.

P.E NATION: 40 per cent off sale items starting today. ﻿

Image: P.E Nation.

Image: P.E Nation.

In Bound Leggings, $119 before sale.﻿

Image: P.E Nation.

Since we're all living in activewear, we may as well pick up some new pieces. All of P.E Nation's sale items are heavily discounted so we'll be snagging these.

GLASSONS: 20 per cent off all full priced items from Thursday August 20, online and in store.﻿

Glassons Fleece Sweatshirt, $29.99 before sale.

Image: Glassons.

Glassons Sweat Shorts, $29.99 before sale.

Image: Glassons.

Glassons has to one of our favourite picks for affordable, chic clothing. They're bringing out some banger loungewear right now, so we're grabbing this crewneck and sweat shorts in multiple colours.

COTTON ON: 30 per cent off sitewide from today.

Cotton On Lifestyle Seamless Longline Vestlette, $19.99 before sale.﻿﻿

Image: Cotton On.

Cotton On Curve Piper Wide Leg Pant, $29.99 before sale.

Image: Cotton On.

Cotton On is championing comfortable clothes too. Their activewear and loungewear is made to be lived in for spring.

MAC COSMETICS: 15 per cent off storewide from Thursday August 20, using the code AFTERPAY15.

Image: MAC.

And of course, we need some glowy hydration to refresh our skin while we're stuck inside.

This MAC Cosmetics Fix+ setting spray not only gives an ultra-dewy finish to your makeup, but it's also perfect to wear on its own.

You'll be able to spot our glow through Zoom.

THE BEAUTY CHEF: Entire site (excluding bundles) 20 per cent off from Thursday, August 20, using the code AFTERPAYDAY20.

The Beauty Chef Glow, $65 before sale.

Image: The Beauty Chef.

With many of us wearing masks, our skin might not be doing so well. Adding an ingestible beauty powder like The Beauty Chef's Glow into our everyday routine might just help with skin that feels a little less than luminous.

SHERIDAN: Entire site 30 to 40 per cent off from today.

Sheridan Luxury Egyptian Towels, from $19.95 before sale.

Image: Sheridan.

It's always nice to replace old towels, especially when the new ones are on sale.

Sheridan has heavily reduced homewares, so we'll be grabbing these luxe Egyptian cotton towels.

BED BATH N' TABLE: Entire site 25 per cent off from Thursday, August 20.

Image: Bed Bath N' Table.

Finally, now that the weather is warming up (sort of) we need to replace our winter throw with something lighter for summer. This Chunky knit from Bed Bath N' Table is a great option.

And if you want to see what other brands will be on sale for Afterpay Day, here's a list of all the big brands participating.

The Iconic: 25 per cent off selected styles

Country Road: 20 per cent off everything

M.J. Bale: 30 per cent off selected items

I.AM.GIA: Up to 70 per cent off select styles

Culture Kings: Up to 70 per cent off selected items

Echt: Up to 50 per cent off

ASOS: 25 per cent off everything

Shein: Up to 70 per cent Off Everything

Surfstitch: 25 per cent off (code AFTERPAY25)

Gymshark: Up to 30 per cent off selected lines

Revolve: 20 per cent off storewide using AFTERPAY20

P.E. Nation: 40 per cent off sale

Shona Joy: Extra 30 per cent off

Camilla: up to 50 per cent off

Furla: Enjoy 15 per cent off Furla’s Exclusive Afterpay Edit. Enter Code: AFTERPAY15

Myer: 15 per cent off Sony Audio, Cygnett, Belkin and more

Dyson: 30 per cent off selected items

Koala: 15 per cent off bedroom range

Bed Bath N Table: 25 per cent off everything

Sheridan: 30-40 per cent off Sheridan

Ecology: 20 per cent off sitewide using code 20AFTERPAY

Shaver Shop: Up to 85 per cent off online & in-store. Free shipping on all orders over $50

MAC Cosmetics: 15 per cent off storewide using code AFTERPAY15

Big W: 50 per cent off Loreal and Maybelline Cosmetics

Bondi Sands: Buy 2 get 1 free

Mermaid Hair: 20 per cent off online storewide using code AFTERPAYDAY20

HiSmile: 20 per cent﻿ off storewide using AFTERPAY20

