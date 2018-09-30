"Sorry for offending anyone." Will.i.am responds to criticism about AFL Grand Final performance.

Isn’t it the worst when you’re telling a friend about how the barista wrote “Stella” instead of “Bella” on your coffee cup again and they start looking at their phone?

RUDE.

WHAT ON EARTH COULD BE MORE INTERESTING THAN THIS VERY IMPORTANT STORY I AM TELLING YOU?

Well, will.i.am has come under fire for doing just that at the AFL Grand Final.

Except he wasn’t ignoring anyone’s barista story, he was just, you know, performing to thousands upon thousands of footy fans who had paid exorbitant amounts of money to be there. No biggie.

Not cool will.i.am. Not cool.

The faux pas made headlines, with many fans taking to Twitter to wag a metaphorical finger at the global star…And just criticise the entire Black Eyed Peas performance in general, because it’s the internet and that’s what people like to do now.



Was he, though?

Will.i.am has since hit back at the haters, stating that he was just “sharing the love”.

Oh.

In another tweet, he added:

“Fact is: being on the phone during a performance isn’t worse than what’s actually happening in the world …”

Well…yeah, will.i.am, we get that, but you could say that about a lot of things.

The fact that my Uber eats order was cold when it arrived this afternoon? Infuriating. But not the worst thing to happen in the world.

The fact that I ate all the food I prepped for lunches this week when I came home tipsy last night? Very upsetting. Not the worst thing happening in the world.

You get the idea.

Aside from all that, we still haven’t answered one very important question about the performance: where was Fergie? #findfergie2018