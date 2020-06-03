The $35 Kmart puffer jacket we'll be re-entering the world in this winter.

Having a puffer jacket in your winter wardrobe is essential.

Not only is it versatile, stylish and warm, but it also feels like you’re walking around wrapped in a big blanket.

So once we have to rip off the bandaid and leave our sweats at home, we can just replace them with our favourite puffer. Winning.

And now, we might have stumbled on our new favourite: the $35 Kmart Puffer.

The quilted puffer jacket includes a high neck, long sleeves, a zipper down the front, and two pockets. And if the burnt orange colour is a little loud for you, it comes in a neutral shade too.

But before you choose to tone it down, do check out these ladies absolutely rocking the brighter colour.

Oh, and to get you (and us) excited about the various other puffer jackets available this year, here are six more affordable options.

