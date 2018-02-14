Spoiler alert: You don’t need to drop your monthly pay cheque to get a beautiful piece of jewellery.

You know, something that’s a little bit different, won’t turn your body green or be spotted on seven other people as you walk down the street.

Whether it’s a gift for yourself or someone you love, we’ve rounded up the 10 best mid-range jewellery brands worth checking out for when you don’t want something super cheap (but can’t quite splash the cash just yet.)

Like many good things these days, I stumbled upon Alix Yang through Instagram. Think statement yet minimalist jewellery that you can wear day after day and still get fresh compliments.

Our pick: Kira Hoops in Gold, $129.

Established in 2016, Bondi-based label By G is the brainchild of RMIT Fashion graduate Georgia who has previously worked for Chanel. (Oooh!) Designs are simple but quirky - the kind of statement pieces you'll wear for years to come.

Our pick: Picasso Cuff in Gold, $145.

Bell & Frankie's wares always look a lot more expensive than they are. Colourful and fun, they'll instantly zhuzh up any plain outfit.

Our pick: Gigi Earring in Nude, $65.

Another label out of Sydney, these are not for the fainthearted and that's what makes them so great. All the earrings are high impact but super lightweight so your ears won't suffer for their style.

Our pick: Personalised name heart earrings, $59.

If Nina Proudman from Offspring is up there with your style icons, then you'll love Nicole Fendel's jewellery. Delicate with a boho twist, it's all very wearable.

Our pick: Alexa Long Necklace, $129.

Love your crystals? You'll love this jewellery brand. Chunky but stylish, each piece is entirely unique thanks to the stone used.

Our pick: Nova Amethyst Druzy Cuff Ring, $149.

Oddspark is making kitsch cool again. Colourful and fun, you'll find eyecatching earrings, necklaces and even brooches, which are making a comeback as one of the most versastile pieces of jewellery you can own.

Our pick: Flowering Gum Brooch, $30.

If you like your jewellery dainty and delicate, look no further than By Charlotte. Whether you prefer silver, gold or rose gold, there are options for all.

Our pick: Star Bright Bracelet, $129.

Kitte is the brainchild of designer Kit Cockerell, who worked with the likes of Sportsgirl, Kookai, Mimco, Witchery, Seed and Forever New before launching her own label in 2014. Theatrical yet wearable, her designs are for the "bold and audacious".

Our pick: Supernova Gold Earrings, $124.

