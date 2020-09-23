PSA: We've found the $30 bikini everyone will be living in this summer.

As the warm winds roll in and hours of sunlight linger on longer, we know that summer is on the horizon.

But as social distancing is something we're going to have to live with for the foreseeable future, simpler pleasures such as walking trails and long days spent at the beach will be the things we're looking forward to.

So instead of searching for new clothes for nights on the town, we'll be opting for new bikinis.

Watch Mamamia's Clare Stephens try out viral bikini bottoms. Post continues below.

Some of our favourite affordable fashion retailers have launched their 2020 swim collections and we're pleased to report they include some seriously cute, flattering styles in on-trend nostalgic prints and soft pastel colour palettes.

See?

But there's one swimsuit in particular we suspect we'll be seeing at every beach: meet Glassons' Textured Cut Out Bikini Top. Like the name suggests, it features textured ribbed detailing, a cutout in the centre, underwire for support and back-clasp detailing.

It comes in white, black, pink and a chic print called Tropicale.

Sadly, the print is out of stock everywhere right now (*cries*), but given it's only September, we assume it'll be back soon.

And the best part? It's $30 for the set.

, $19.99.

Image: Glassons.

Something you'll notice in this bikini (and plenty of others this season) is the underwire. For women with bigger busts, finding a swimsuit that is both affordable and supportive is a tall order. So when we see our favourite affordable fashion retailers doing it across the board, we're stoked.

If you're on the lookout for new bikinis too, but this one isn't quite up your alley, here's some other options we're swooning over.

Image: Cotton On.

Image: Cotton On.

Image: Glassons.

Image: Glassons.

Image: Supre.

And it seems others are loving these styles too. Inspo alert...

Which bikini is your favourite? Let us know in the comments.

Feature image: Instagram/@glassons and Instagram/@larissacarnegie