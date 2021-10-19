"I have her to thank for my career." 14 women on the best piece of advice they received from a teacher.

There's something extra special about a good teacher.

You know the type. The one that goes beyond the curriculum and delivers students those little nuggets of wisdom.

Or the one who hangs behind after class to see how students are doing outside of their school work.

We love our teachers, and frankly, we don't think they get the love they deserve.

So, we put a call-out to the Mamamia community: What is the best-held piece of advice you've received from a teacher? Is there a certain person you'd like to thank?

Here's what they had to say.

Emma

"In my last year of high school, my legal studies teacher, Ms Valentine, wouldn't teach us the syllabus on Fridays.

"Instead, we'd move the desks around to a big semi-circle and she'd give us a topical issue (the death penalty, voluntary assisted dying, etc) and we would debate it over an hour while she'd play devil's advocate for whatever side we didn't choose.

"Not only did it reinvigorate my love of learning, but it also taught me that there's so much nuance to an argument and to always have empathy for the other side.

"I honestly credit her for my critical thinking skills nowadays."

Claire

"Mrs Adams was my English teacher.

"She used to make me read aloud when we were studying a book in class, and I would get really frustrated with being given the task all the time.

"Then she took me aside and said that my abilities in this class were ahead of my peers and that I should be proud that I am really good at something.

"She mentored me with my creativity and writing skills and I think I have her (and my parents who read to me a lot) to thank for where I am at in my career now."

Erin

"Mr Condon - my English teacher!

"I remember panicking about my English exams in year 12 because I really wanted to do well, and he kept telling me I was overthinking things.

"After speaking with him at the end of one class, he said he would write down ~exactly~ how to ace the HSC exam.

"He took my notebook, wrote something down, snapped it shut and said to take a look at what he wrote when I was studying. When I opened my book, he'd just drawn the Nike symbol - like, 'just do it'.

"It's so random, but I always think of this when I start overthinking things... which is often."

Abbi

"My year three teacher named every day something different; terrific Tuesday, wonderful Wednesday, fabulous Friday, etc. She reminded us every day is here to enjoy and be celebrated.

"Every day is a good day to have a good day. I've never forgotten this message."

Keryn

"My year 12 Modern History teacher told me that I had 'piss poor time management, Donnelly' and now whenever I don't get something done in time I think to myself 'piss poor time management, Donnelly'."

Ali

"My year nine Maths teacher (Miss Gemma Avon) had so much faith in my ability when I didn't.

"When she left the school at the end of the year, she gave me an amazing card that made me feel so incredibly special. I’ve kept it for years."

SJ

"My year nine English teacher told me that being dyslexic did not give me an excuse to be lazy. It meant I had to try harder than everyone else. I had to prove them wrong.

"I’ve now been a Geography teacher for 17 years as my teacher just made my life feel like sunshine."

Claudia

"One of the senior teachers at our school who went on to be a school principal had two great pieces of wisdom I recall she shared with us:

"1. Leadership is about action, not position.

"2. Have you ever considered you have two ears, two eyes to see and listen, and only one mouth? Look and listen more to others."

Amanda

"On my last day of year 12, we all sat together in a classroom and teachers took turns saying a few words, giving pieces of advice and things to remember.

"I remember my English teacher saying that a huge part of who you become is determined by who you choose to hang around, who your friends are.

"To put it bluntly, 'If you hang around with people with no education, no job, drive or goals, you will become one of these people. If you surround yourself with successful (not necessarily wealthy) people with drive, goals and ambitions, you will become one. I’ve always believed this to be true.'"

Caitlin

"My kindergarten teacher taught me that you could lift your skirt up to wee instead of taking off your dress! Wow moment."

Fran

"My year 7 or 8 teacher talked to us about taking recreational drugs and she said that she never understood why you would take something which meant you had no control over your body.

"That really resonated with me and as a result I never tried any recreational drugs despite being around people who did."

Kim

"I went to school in the olden days when we learned shorthand.

"The teacher would dictate and we would write in shorthand and then type up the results. I couldn’t remember the shorthand symbols but I would sit and write the spiel out in longhand - long after he had finished dictating. Then I’d type it up and get full marks.

"Instead of giving me a hard time about the shorthand my teacher told me, 'You have amazing instant recall'. It was an affirmation that stayed with me. It’s true and often when I have to memorise things, I remember him and feel the proud feeling I felt because I could clearly see he was so impressed."

Claudia

"A drama teacher once said when we were in the pointy end of rehearsal period before a play: 'Try not to think about how much time you have left, just use the time you have right now.'"

Justina

"My year 12 English teacher, Ms Holmes, told me to vomit all over your typewriter, and then clean it up. I still think of this now whenever I write."

