PARENT OPINION: ﻿"I’m a parent of two kids in the public school system. Teachers, you are essential."

I’ve just finished a full ten-week term “home learning” in NSW with my two primary-aged school children.

Other than feeling like I have aged ten years in ten weeks, I think we all now fully appreciate the wonderful, difficult and beyond essential job that our teachers do.

Now more than ever, I think we can all agree that public school teachers deserve much more than thanks. They really, truly deserve a pay rise.

Reflecting over the last term, other than the realisation that year three math is mostly somewhat beyond my comprehension level, I struggled to captivate and keep the focus of two children.

Image: Supplied.

How do they do it with up to 30 kids? And that's just the tip of the iceberg: what about all the preparation, planning and marking beyond what happens in the classroom?

During the last ten weeks, my 6-year-old's teacher FaceTimed him when he was struggling with schoolwork; she posted encouraging letters to each kid in her class via snail mail; created ‘Olympic challenge’ videos in the class stream where her own children competed in challenges for the kids to achieve.

The school's Kindy teachers filmed a video of them flying paper airplanes to each other virtually, with positive affirmations for the kids.