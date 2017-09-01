News
news

Jill Meagher's killer Adrian Bayley has been stabbed in jail according to reports.

With AAP.

An inmate at Victoria’s Barwon Prison has been stabbed, with convicted killer and rapist Adrian Bayley named as the victim.

Corrections Victoria on Friday confirmed that a prisoner “received minor injuries following an incident” and was treated at the scene.

Numerous media outlets report a fork was used to stab Bayley, who is serving at least 40 years in jail for the 2012 killing of Jill Meagher, making him eligible for parole in 2055.

Bayley was caught after police seized CCTV footage from outside a boutique along Sydney Road that showed a brief interaction between Jill and her killer.

Following his arrest, it only took about six hours for him to confess to the horrific crime that stopped the nation in its tracks.

