fashion

10 cool sneakers for summer that aren't... Adidas Sambas.

With the warmer weather fast approaching, most of us are packing away our boots in exchange for more breathable options. However, if sandals and Birkenstocks aren’t really your style, you’ll be happy to know that there are plenty of sneakers on the market right now — and no, we’re not talking about the Adidas Sambas.

Not that we have anything against the Sambas, we just think it’s a good idea to branch out and try something different. From low-top runners to more trendy sneakers, here are 10 options you need to add to the rotation this spring and summer.

Watch: Closet Confessions: What Are Trinny's Favourite Party Outfits? Post continues below.

Veja Campo Sneakers, $240.

Image: Veja, The Iconic.

Lacoste Carnaby Pro Sneakers, $180.

Image: Lacoste, The Iconic.

Nike Air Max 90, $200.

Image: Nike, The Iconic.

, $129.95.

Image: Keds, The Iconic.

New Balance Classics CT302, $160.

Image: New Balance, The Iconic.

Vionic Jetta Active Sneaker, $189.95.

Image: Vionic, The Iconic.

Senso Ariel III, $259.

Image: Senso, The Iconic.

On Running The Roger Spin, $229.95.

Image: On Running, The Iconic.

Reebok Club C 85 Vintage, $150.

Image: Reebok, The Iconic.

Superga 2750 Cotu Classic, $110.

Image: Superga, The Iconic.

 At Mamamia, we independently curate and write about products we rave about in our group chats and think you should know about too. If you purchase a product we have recommended, we may earn a small commission.

Feature image: ASOS/Instagram/@veja

Do you experience an itchy scalp or struggle with dandruff? We want to hear from you. For your time, you’ll go in the running to win one of four $50 gift vouchers!
