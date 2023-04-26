We just found out that one of Adele's songs is about James Corden and we have questions.

For the last eight years, James Corden has been one of the most discussed talk show hosts in TV history.

He took over The Late Late Show in 2015 and replaced the Scottish-American comedian Craig Ferguson.

In 2022, Corden announced he was stepping back from the show to return to the UK.

"This will be my last year hosting The Late Late Show," he said.

"When I started this journey, it was always going to be just that. It was going to be a journey — an adventure. I never saw it as my final destination, you know? And I never want this show to overstay its welcome in any way. I always want to love making it. And I really think in a year from now that will be a good time to move on and see what else might be out there."

Watch a snippet of Adele and James Corden's Carpool Karoaoke. Post continues after video.

Carpool Karaoke became one of Corden's most popular segments on his show during his tenure — but it wasn't always easy convincing celebrities to join him on a ride. In fact, it was almost impossible.

Many said no to the host and his team until they managed to pursue Mariah Carey to join — however, she was intent on not singing at all. She would only "do the chat".

It was Corden who eventually persuaded her while they were driving and filming. It immediately went viral.

He rode around Los Angeles alongside a whole bunch of celebrities including Michelle Obama, Celine Dion, Jennifer Lopez and the entirety of One Direction.

The most popular episode of Carpool history is the one with Adele – which resulted in over 260 million views.

And in the last ever episode (which aired on Monday), Corden brought the singer back for one final hurrah.

During the 20-minute segment, the pair discussed their close friendship as two Brits living in the United States.

We also learnt about just how crucial Corden and his wife, Julia, were to Adele during her split from her ex-husband Simon Konecki in 2019.

"It’s been a crazy eight years," said Corden. "In one sense it feels like it’s gone like that and in another, I feel like I don’t remember what life was like before being here."

The pair then listened to the track inspired by the comedian and actor, 'I Drink Wine'.





During the segment, Adele was reduced to tears as she discussed how Corden and his family had taken the singer in.

"It was the first year that I felt like I had to hold myself accountable for just being an adult, whereas the year before that, I left Simon and stuff like that," she said. "But you and Jules and the kids were so integral in looking after me."

It was a tough moment for Corden too who commended the singer for her vulnerability and also admitted he'd been struggling as well.

He seemed "down" in one interaction, Adele noted, and it's what inspired 'I Drink Wine'.

"You let it all out to me and you didn’t feel strong. And we were having, what, a six-hour conversation about it? It was the whole way home."

"It was work stuff and the internet," the comedian briefly explained.

Adele went on: "But then it got me thinking, I felt so unsafe with you feeling unsafe because you’ve always been - since I was, like, 21 [the album] — you’ve always been (my support system).

"I was in the studio a couple of weeks later and I wrote this and remember I sang it into my phone and sent it to you.

“I remember you saying, ‘That’s exactly how I was feeling’."

"It was everything that I was feeling that day," the talk show host confirmed. "I was floored by how you’d managed to take everything I’d said about myself and life and just put it in a verse.

"It was the greatest privilege that from a conversation so honest between two friends, that you would create such a thing. It just blows my mind."

Listen to The Spill, Mamamia's daily entertainment podcast. Post continues after audio.

Before the segment ended, for the final time, Corden and Adele pulled into the CBS car park where they cried together about their decade-long friendship.

"This is the last ever time that I'll do this and it's blown my mind that you've done this for me," he said.

"You're one of my best friends in the world," the singer told him.

"And you are mine," Corden responded.

Feature Image: Getty/CBS.