"It represents a lot of trauma." What happened when Abby Gilmore found her old engagement ring.

Abby Gilmore rediscovered her old engagement ring on Wednesday, sharing how to her, it represents “bad times”.

The former WAG was given the ring by her ex-fiancé AFL player Jake Stringer. The pair split in 2016 after Gilmore discovered Stringer had been cheating on her.

The blogger, who shares two children with Stringer, showed the ring on her Instagram story and asked her followers for suggestions on what to do with it.

In a series of videos on her story, Gilmore said she received many messages with ideas and responses from women who had been in situations like hers. At first, she implied she was going to get rid of the ring, but was open to considering other options.

"My initial thought was that it's actually not a very good symbol, it doesn't represent nice things to me. It actually represents a lot of trauma and bad times and energy.

"Someone made a valid point that we go through a transition after separations and enjoy who we become, why can't rings go through the same kind of transition and then you can enjoy what it represented and what it represents for you and the growth, etc? I think that's pretty cool."

She said other responses she had included someone who jumped on a jetski, rode out into the ocean and threw their ring into the middle.

Last month, three years since she attended the Brownlow in 2015, Gilmore shared a photo to Instagram, cropping out her former partner.

"Just your yearly reminder that I was fortunate enough to attend once..." wrote the 25-year-old.

"I walked in matching the table cloths and never got to redeem myself ever again... everyone tonight looks so hot!

"It's next level... I was also in new ideas [sic] worst dressed sooooo yeh happy Brownlow."

It was last year on Grand Final day that Gilmore first shared the truth about her break up with Stringer.

After calling a 17-year-old schoolgirl who had contacted her claiming she had been having an affair with Stringer, Gilmore learned Stringer had been sleeping with her for more than four months - while she was pregnant with their second daughter, Arlo - with Stringer visiting the girl's family home sometimes three times a week.

Soon, a long line of other women came forward alleging they had also slept with Stringer. Some even sent nude photos of her fiancé as proof.

Despite projecting an image of the 'perfect family', Gilmore said her partner's gambling addiction had reached "fever pitch" in the months before the arrival of Arlo.

Stringer - whose addiction started when he was just 16 - had already gambled away six figures of the family's life savings.

It took Gilmore a year to speak publicly about Stringer's infidelity and alleged addiction - an action she knew she would receive backlash for. Nonetheless, she wanted women to know they are "allowed to have a voice".

"I realised I was lowering my self worth by being in this relationship. I was showing my girls that you put up with whatever to have a roof over your head and nice things," she said.

"But I want my girls to know I would rather struggle and be happy than be in a toxic relationship".