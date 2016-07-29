A mother who admitted loving her partner more than her baby has been found guilty of allowing him to kill the 13-month-old.

Content warning: This post contains details that may be distressing for some readers.

The 22-year-old mother of a baby boy loved her boyfriend more than her innocent son, so much so that she helped her 27-year-old partner cover up the violent murder of her little boy.

The injuries inflicted on the 13-month-old boy, at the hands of Hardeep Hunjan, have been described as one of the worst cases of violence ever seen by police in the UK.

Overnight the baby’s mother, 22-year-old Ronnie Tayler-Morrison of Bedfordshire in the UK was cleared of murder but found guilty of causing or allowing the death of a child and of cruelty to a child under 16 reports the BBC.

Hardeep Hunjan was found guilty of Noah’s murder.

Baby Noah died of horrific injuries. Via Bedfordshire Police

The court heard that the couple had binged on alcohol and drugs in the hours up to the death of Noah Serra-Morrison and that drugs and alcohol were a regular feature in their lives.

The jury was told that neighbours of the couple frequently heard them arguing, with walls banging and shaking and the baby crying. Their chaotic relationship was exposed in court with diary entries written by Tayler-Morrison entered into evidence.

She wrote: "I don't see life without him, and as much as this sounds selfish I know that I love Noah but I love Hardeep more."

In another entry "So he got rude and I left him and bought Noah home. He turned up at my door, strangled me, threw me around, smacked a bottle on my head, broke the fish tank. Called me a wanna be model, slag and lots of other things. I hate him right now."

And then: "I don't care what has happened all I no is that I still want him."

"Why am I so crazy about him. I'm sitting on the living floor and all I feel right now is ugly, wasted away, unwanted and unneeded. He said it himself, this is why I don't get along with anyone, further more this is why no1 wants to get along with me, and I bet its the same with him.”

The two were regular drug takers. Via Bedfordshire Police

The evening before Noah died the couple again smoked cannabis and downed a full bottle of vodka after putting the toddler to bed, the court heard.

Throughout the trial the court was shown videos of the couple taking drugs and photos - in one baby Noah was shown posing with cannabis joints placed behind his ears.

The night that Noah died was explained as just another evening in their hedonistic lifestyle.

At 1.45am on November 21, Tayler-Morrison searched the internet for "my baby is hurt" and "my baby is breathing but not moving".

The court heard that half an hour later she phoned her student nurse sister, telling her she had found Noah on the floor after he pulled a fan on to his cot, and that he was "awake and moving, with his eyes open", but "not with it and not crying".

But still the couple did nothing.

At 3.30am she finally called an ambulance.

During the six-week trial, Luton Crown Court heard how Noah had died of a massive head injury believed to have been caused by being slammed against a hard surface such as a wall or floor, and had also suffered multiple limb fractures consistent with being twisted or swung.

The Daily Mail reports that prosecutor Jane Bickerstaff QC told the court the pair tried to cover up the "deliberate" crime washing away forensic evidence in a shower in the "blind hope that somehow they might get away with it".

Noah was confirmed dead at 4.10am at Luton and Dunstable Hospital. A post-mortem examination showed his numerous traumatic injuries were wholly inconsistent with a fall from a cot. The osteoarticular pathologist also noted 24 bone fractures in the youngster’s arms and legs and including his skull.

Nine of these injuries were caused during the last six weeks of his life.

During the trial the court heard that family members often questioned the couple about injuries they saw on Noah. At one stage his grandmother told of how the couple informed her their pet dog had scathed and bruised his face.

The pair maintained claims to police that Noah had been injured as a result of falling from his cot.

The cot the couple claimed Noah fell out of. Via Bedfordshire Police

At one stage both admitted they did not know how Noah was killed but, if he had been murdered, then the other person was to blame.

Detective Inspector Fraser Wylie from the tri-force Major Crime Unit said: “Rarely do we come across a case that involves such sheer malice and utter cruelty against a small child, by two people who were supposed to love and care for him.

“Throughout this case the disregard shown by both Tayler-Morrison – Noah’s own mother – and Hunjan has been evident, not least in the fact they attempted to evade justice by attempting to flee to Scotland whilst on bail.

“Poor Noah experienced fear, pain, neglect and extreme brutality during his too-short life. No child deserves that, and it has been evident throughout our investigation and the trial that Tayler-Morrison and Hunjan chose a tumultuous, drug- and alcohol-fuelled lifestyle over his happiness and welfare.

Hardeep Hunjan was found guilty of murder. Via Bedfordshire Police.

Ronnie Tayler-Morrison was found guilty of causing or allowing the death of a child, and cruelty by wilful neglect.

Hardeep Hunjan was found guilty of murder and cruelty by wilful neglect.

They will be sentenced later today.