Buckle up, the Beverly Hills 90210 reboot is coming. Here's where the original cast are now.

Beverly Hills 90210 fans: it’s time to buckle up because the Beverly Hills 90210 reboot is on its way and almost everyone from the original cast will be there.

Following the tragic passing of Luke Perry, who played Dylan on the show and died of a stroke in March, Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green and Tori Spelling are set to reprise their roles in the upcoming BH90210 reboot series, to be released in the US on August 7.

And now, we finally have a trailer for the six-episode series.

In the short teaser below, the cast members hear the original series’ theme song in unexpected places… including a hair dryer and motorised tie rack. Which means that yep – it’s looking like it’ll be just as cheesy as the original.

According to Page Six, Doherty was the last of the original cast members to sign on to the reboot of the iconic 90s teen drama, set to air on Fox.

For anyone who didn’t spend their adolescence pining over either Dylan or Brandon (if you don’t know, you’ll never know), Beverly Hills 90210 was the TV show that gave us a glimpse into the glamorous fictional lives of ridiculously wealthy school kids.

Running from 1990 to 2000, it was the first of five shows in the Beverly Hills franchise, following the lives of eight key characters: Brandon, Brenda, Kelly, Steve, David, Dylan, Andrea and Donna.

19 years on from when the show ended and ahead of the BH90210 reboot, here’s where the original Beverly Hills 90210 cast are now.

Brandon – Jason Priestley

Brandon was every teen's TV crush during his 10-season Beverly Hills run. He was wholesome, selfless and well, his face.

He was also a bit of a ~playa~ which we couldn't resist.

Jason Priestley has kept busy on our screens, though he's probably still best known for his portrayal of Brandon. He appeared in various movies and TV shows including Going the Distance and Tru Calling, and also made a cameo on How I Met Your Mother.

Since 2016, he's starred alongside fellow icon of yesteryear Molly Ringwald on Raising Expectations, as well as the Canadian comedy-drama Private Eyes.

Dylan - Luke Perry

Luke became a household name after portraying the oh-so-broody Dylan, who had a difficult upbringing and often lived alone. He quickly became a teen idol, and went on to star in a number of series' throughout his life.

The popular actor died this month aged 52 after suffering a stroke.

“Actor Luke Perry, 52, passed away today after suffering a massive stroke,” his publicist Arnold Robinson said in a statement last week.

He had been starring in Riverdale as Fred Andrews since 2017, but had previously appeared in Community, Family Guy, Oz, John from Cincinnati, Jeremiah, Sin City, Will & Grace, Law & Order: SVU, Criminal Minds, and Raising Hope.

He's also appeared on Broadway and on stage in London, including a 2004 production of When Harry Met Sally opposite Alyson Hannigan.

He had two children with ex-wife Minnie Sharp, who he had split from in 2003.

Brenda - Shannen Doherty

Shannen starred as Brandon's twin sister Brenda, but left the show after four seasons. According to Priestley's 2014 memoir, she was infamously difficult on set, and in 2000, she was arrested for drink driving.

A few years on from leaving the show, she returned to TV in a big way on the cast of Charmed in 1998, but again, left after three seasons after reportedly clashing with some of the cast.

Since then, Shannen's been a reality TV favourite in the US. She tried Dancing with the Stars in 2010 (though she was the first to be eliminated), and she reunited with Charmed's Holly Marie Combs for travel show Off the Map.

She also hosted her own guilty-pleasure dating program called Breaking Up with Shannen Doherty – where she helped people dump their partners. Ouch.

In March 2015, she shared that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer, and later completed chemo. She confirmed in April 2017 that her cancer was in remission.

Kelly- Jennie Garth

Since starring in the show, Jennie has enjoyed a successful television career. She went on to star in the series What I Like About You and Mystery Girls alongside former co-star Tori Spelling.

Last year, she was a guest judge on RuPaul's Drag Race, and like a few of her co-stars, has starred in Dancing with the Stars, making the semi-finals in season five.

In 2013, she left her husband of 12 years Peter Facinelli, with whom she has three daughters. In 2015, she married actor David Abrams, after meeting him on a blind date.

Steve - Ian Ziering

Steve, the typical high school jock with a sweet side, starred on all ten seasons of the drama. Following his years on the show, he became a reality TV regular, and usually a fan-favourite.

He reached the semi-finals of Dancing with the Stars in 2007. He also took part in Celebrity Apprentice in 2015.

More recently, he's played Fin in sci-fi disaster film franchise Sharknado Universe.

In 2010, he married his second wife, Erin Kristine Ludwig, and they have two children together.

David - Brian Austin Green

Arguably the most recognisable name from the hit show, Brian went on to become a regular fixture on the small screen, starring in popular shows including Growing Pains, The Twilight Zone, Smallville, and scoring larger roles in Terminator: Sarah Connor Chronicles, Desperate Housewives, and Anger Management.

In 2010, he married actress Megan Fox, after dating for six years. In 2009, the couple were burgled in the robberies that became known as 'the Bling Ring' (yes - just like the movie Emma Watson was in).

Megan and Brian separated in 2015, but reconciled a year later.

They have three children together, and Brian also shares a child with former 90210 co-star Vanessa Marcil.

Andrea - Gabrielle Carteris

Gabrielle was actually 29 when she played 16-year-old Andrea, and she actually... pulled it off.

She left the show in 1995 to host her own short-lived talk show Gabrielle, and appeared in a few episodes for the rest of its run.

In recent years, she has appeared in TV shows like The Middle, Code Black and The Event among others.

She has been married since 1992, and has two children.

Donna - Tori Spelling

After appearing as Donna Martin for all ten seasons of the show, which was produced by her father Aaron Spelling, who died in 2006, Tori went on to star in the sitcom So Notorious as a parody of herself.

She returned as Donna in 90210, and reunited with Jennie Garth in Mystery Girls.

She has also appeared in a number of made-for-TV movies, including A Carol Christmas, The Mistle-Tones, and Mother, May I Sleep with Danger?

On top of all this, she starred in reality show Tori & Dean with her husband Dean McDermott. She and Dean have four children together.

Tori has also written several novels, including the New York Times bestseller Stori Telling, and she was also a guest judge on RuPaul's Drag Race last year.

Will you be watching the Beverly Hills 90210 reboot? Who was your favourite character from the original series?