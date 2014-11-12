8 signs of pregnancy before a missed period.

Image via Thinkstock

The most common reason for women to take a pregnancy test is a missed period. But some women experience pregnancy symptoms days before their period is due. As a result of the shift in hormones, tiny changes take place in the body that alert the woman that she may be pregnant even before a positive pregnancy test.

Here are the top 8 signs that you may be pregnant.

1. Tender Breasts

This is a very common pregnancy symptom. Your breast tissue is extremely hormone-sensitive. When progesterone and hCG start flooding the body after the egg is fertilized, they increase your blood volume that makes your breasts swell and feel heavier than usual.

2. Fatigue

There’s tired, and then there’s this: If all you can think about at work is taking a nap or if you’re too exhausted to keep up with everyday activities like hitting the gym, then it may be your body telling you one of the earliest signs of pregnancy.

3. Spotting

Many women mistake some light bleeding for a period, but as many as 25 percent will have some spotting during implantation. If you notice that your “period” seems way shorter or different from usual, it may be a sign of pregnancy.

4. Cramps

You may feel crampy like you have or are about to get your period, but this pregnancy sign is actually triggered by implantation. When the fertilized egg attaches to the uterine wall, your uterus may be stretching a little now to prep for its massive expansion over the next nine months.

5. Nausea

Nausea is triggered due to increase in the levels of estrogen and progesterone. These two hormones slow down digestion and lead to inability to hold food inside. So, it is advisable not to ignore that early morning-throw ups and do a quick pregnancy test if you think pregnancy is possible.

6. Bloating

Can’t zip up those skinny jeans? Ramped-up levels of progesterone slow down your digestive track and may make your tummy feel puffier than usual. It is also what happens during PMS, but your period cures that.

7. Darkening Areolas

Darkening of the areolas, which is the dark area around the nipple, occurs during pregnancy. This is due to the presence of the pregnancy hormone HCG. The areola can become slightly darker very early in pregnancy, even before a missed period.

8. Aversion to Smells

A strong aversion to smells can be one of the first early pregnancy signs. This occurs rather rapidly and is usually first noticed in the kitchen. Women who experience this symptom often report that the aroma of common foods and drinks that never bothered them before will suddenly send them running from the room.

In order to really find out if you are pregnant or not, you will need to take a blood pregnancy test at your doctors. Also, always to remember that you really have to be careful about some signs that your body is showing. Report to your doctor about these unusual signs and follow his advice.

This post originally appeared on Organic Health and has been republished with full permission.

What are some ways your body tells you that you might be pregnant?