I happen to think this is one of my favourite recipes EVER.

I KNOW I say that lots but…. but… SERIOUSLY.

It take 2 seconds to make, looks SO impressive and tastes DIVINE!!! So creamyyyyyyyy!

I’m actually smiling broadly as I type this because I am just SO excited to hand this recipe over and I cannot WAIT to see your snaps on Social Media once you’ve made it! Don’t forget to tag me when you post – all of my SM handles are above!

MERRY CHRISTMAS GORGEOUS PEOPLE!

Phoodie :)

INGREDIENTS

(makes a loaf tin’s worth)

395 sweetened condensed milk

475ml thickened cream (whipped)

15 Ferrero Rochers – chopped roughly into chunks – to swirl through ice cream

5 Ferrero Rochers – chopped roughly into chunks – to crumble over ice cream

4 heaped teaspoons Nutella – to swirl through ice cream

2 heaped teaspoons Nutella – to swirl as topping

METHOD

1) Whip the cream until soft peaks form (see my picture below.) Set aside.

2) In another bowl, empty the tin of condensed milk. Add the 15 chopped Ferreros. Combine well.

3) One large spoonful at a time, add the whipped cream to the condensed milk mixture. NOW THIS PART IS IMPORTANT, DO NOT OVERMIX IT IN, gently FOLD it in. Spoonful by spoonful until it’s all in there.

4) Again, VERY GENTLY, fold through one by one, the 4 heaped teaspoons of Nutella. Tip: use your (clean) pinky finger to help make a swirling pattern!

5) Transfer to a baking paper lined loaf tin, top with 5 chopped Ferreros and 2 heaped teaspoons of Nutella (in swirls as per the pictures below) and freeze for a few hours, preferably overnight.

ENJOY!

TAP THE IMAGE to see how to make it and the finished product...

Nutella-swirl ferrero-crunch (no churn) 4 ingredient ice-cream.

