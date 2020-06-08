News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

movies

"Make sure the kids are in bed." The best reactions to Netflix's raunchy new movie 365 DNI.

ADVERTISEMENT

This week, Netflix released raunchy new film, 365 DNI. And people are losing their minds over it.

The Polish film, based off the book series by Blanka Lipinska of the same name, is said to be a better version of Fifty Shades of Grey and is currently the #5 trending movie on Netflix Australia. The movie follows a sales executive who travels to Italy to save her relationship, when a mafia boss kidnaps her and gives her 365 days to fall in love with him.

Watch the trailer for 365 DNI here. Post continues below.

And while many have shared that the plot is mediocre (problematic), it's more than made up for with sex scenes. Explicit sex scenes. So explicit that some viewers are concerned it's too risque for the streaming service.

But the people who loved the sex scenes far outweighed the ones who didn't. And thank you for letting us know. 

Here are the best reactions to the sexiest film on Netflix right now. 

Feature image: Netflix and Twitter.

Tags: movies , news-stories , sex

Related Stories

Recommended

LEAVE A COMMENT

Top Comments

gu3st 2 months ago 3 upvotes
Teenaged boys:

"Well, this message is...somewhat, er, scratch that, totally...mixed"
MORE COMMENTS