News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

celebrity

Here are all the winners and losers from the 90th Annual Academy Awards.

It’s that time of the year again.

All the biggest stars in Hollywood have gathered together to hand out lil’ awards to Meryl Streep some of the most talented actors, writers, and directors in the biz.

The Shape of Water, the woman/sea creature love story of all our dreams, won best picture.

Frances McDormand won the Oscar for actress in a lead role for her stellar performance in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. While on stage she dedicated the award to every single female nominee in every single category.

Gary Oldman was named best actor in a lead role for his part in Darkest Hour.

And because we know you like to be on top of all things shiny awards-related, we’ve rounded up all the big winners for you:

90th ANNUAL ACADEMY AWARDS — WINNERS AND NOMINEES 

BEST PICTURE

The Shape of Water (WINNER)

Call Me by Your Name

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Get Out

Lady Bird

Phantom Thread

The Post

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Jennifer Lawrence wore a dress that got EVERYONE talking. We discuss, on Mamamia Out Loud. Post continues.

ACTOR IN A LEAD ROLE

Gary Oldman — Darkest Hour (WINNER)

Timothee Chalamet — Call Me by Your Name

Daniel Day-Lewis — Phantom Thread

Daniel Kaluuya — Get Out

Denzel Washington — Roman J. Israel, Esq.

ACTRESS IN A LEAD ROLE

Frances McDormand — Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (WINNER)

Sally Hawkins — The Shape of Water

Margot Robbie — I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan — Lady Bird

Meryl Streep — The Post

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Sam Rockwell — Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (WINNER) 

Willem Dafoe — The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson — Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Richard Jenkins — The Shape of Water

Christopher Plummer — All the Money in the World

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Allison Janney — I, Tonya (WINNER) 

Mary J. Blige — Mudbound

Lesley Manville — Phantom Thread

Laurie Metcalf — Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer — The Shape of Water

DIRECTING

Guillermo del Toro — The Shape of Water (WINNER)

Christopher Nolan — Dunkirk

Jordan Peele — Get Out

Greta Gerwig — Lady Bird

Paul Thomas Anderson — Paul Thomas Anderson

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

Coco — Lee Unkrich, Darla K. Anderson (WINNER)

The Boss Baby — Tom McGrath, Ramsey Ann Naito

The Breadwinner — Nora Twomey, Anthony Leo

Ferdinand — Carlos Saldanha

Loving Vincent — Dorota Kobiela, Hugh Welchman, Sean Bobbitt, Ivan Mactaggart, Hugh Welchman

WRITING (ADAPTED SCREENPLAY)

Call Me by Your Name — James Ivory (WINNER)

The Disaster Artist — Scott Neustadter, Michael H. Weber

Logan — Scott Frank, James Mangold, Michael Green

Molly’s Game — Aaron Sorkin

Mudbound — Virgil Williams and Dee Rees

WRITING (ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY)

Get Out — Jordan Peele (WINNER) 

The Big Sick — Emily V. Gordon, Kumail Nanjiani

Lady Bird — Greta Gerwig

The Shape of Water — Guillermo del Toro, Vanessa Taylor

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri — Martin McDonagh

Clare Stephens recounts the week she spent conducting interviews on the red carpet, and how it left her feeling differently about her body afterwards. Post continues.

CINEMATOGRAPHY

Blade Runner 2049 — Roger A Deakins (WINNER) 

Darkest Hour — Bruno Delbonnel

Dunkirk — Hoyte van Hoytema

Mudbound — Rachel Morrison

The Shape of Water — Dan Laustsen

DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE)

Icarus — Bryan Fogel, Dan Cogan (WINNER) 

Abacus: Small Enough to Jail — Steve James, Mark Mitten, Julie Goldman

Faces Places — JR, Agnès Varda, Rosalie Varda

Last Men in Aleppo — Feras Fayyad, Kareem Abeed, Soren Steen Jespersen

Strong Island — Yance Ford, Joslyn Barnes

DOCUMENTARY (SHORT SUBJECT)

Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405 — Frank Stiefel (WINNER)

Edith+Eddie — Laura Checkoway, Thomas Lee Wright

Heroin(e) — Elaine McMillion Sheldon, Kerrin Sheldon

Knife Skills — Thomas Lennon

Traffic Stop — Kate Davis, David Heilbroner

SHORT FILM (ANIMATED)

Dear Basketball — Glen Keane, Kobe Bryant (WINNER) 

Garden Party — Victor Caire, Gabriel Grapperon

Lou — Dave Mullins, Dana Murray

Negative Space — Max Porter, Ru Kuwahata

Revolting Rhymes — Jakob Schuh, Jan Lachauer

SHORT FILM (LIVE ACTION)

The Silent Child — Chris Overton, Rachel Shenton

DeKalb Elementary — Reed Van Dyk

The Eleven O’Clock — Derin Seale, Josh Lawson

My Nephew Emmett — Kevin Wilson, Jr

Watu Wote/All of Us — Katja Benrath, Tobias Rosen

FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

A Fantastic Woman — Chile (WINNER) 

The Insult — Lebanon

Loveless — Russia

On Body and Soul — Hungary

The Square — Sweden

FILM EDITING

Dunkirk — Lee Smith (WINNER) 

Baby Driver — Jonathan Amos, Paul Machliss

I, Tonya — Tatiana S. Riegel

The Shape of Water — Sidney Wolinsky

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri — Jon Gregory

SOUND EDITING

Dunkirk — Alex Gibson, Richard King (WINNER) 

Baby Driver — Julian Slater

Blade Runner 2049 — Mark Mangini, Theo Green

The Shape of Water — Nathan Robitaille, Nelson Ferreira

Star Wars: The Last Jedi — Ren Klyce, Matthew Wood

SOUND MIXING

Dunkirk — Mark Weingarten, Gregg Landaker, Gary A. Rizzo (WINNER) 

Baby Driver — Mary H. Ellis, Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin

Blade Runner 2049 — Mac Ruth, Ron Bartlett, Doug Hephill

The Shape of Water — Glen Gauthier, Christian Cooke, Brad Zoern

Star Wars: The Last Jedi — Stuart Wilson, Ren Klyce, David Parker, Michael Semanick

PRODUCTION DESIGN

The Shape of Water — Paul D. Austerberry, Jeffrey A. Melvin, Shane Vieau (WINNER) 

Beauty and the Beast — Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer

Blade Runner 2049 — Dennis Gassner, Alessandra Querzola

Darkest Hour — Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer

Dunkirk — Nathan Crowley, Gary Fettis

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SCORE)

The Shape of Water — Alexandre Desplat (WINNER)

Dunkirk — Hans Zimmer

Phantom Thread — Jonny Greenwood

Star Wars: The Last Jedi — John Williams

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri — Carter Burwell

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SONG)

Remember Me from Coco — Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez

Mighty River from Mudbound — Mary J. Blige

Mystery of Love from Call Me by Your Name — Sufjan Stevens

Stand Up For Something from Marshall — Diane Warren, Common

This is Me from The Greatest Showman — Benj Pasek, Justin Paul

MAKE-UP AND HAIRSTYLING

Darkest Hour — Kazuhiro Tsuji, David Malinowski, Lucy Sibbick (WINNER) 

Victoria & Abdul — Daniel Phillips and Lou Sheppard

Wonder — Arjen Tuiten

We deep dive on the brilliant film making history at the Oscars this year, on our pop culture podcast. Post continues.

COSTUME DESIGN

Phantom Thread — Mark Bridges (WINNER) 

Beauty and the Beast — Jacqueline Durran

Darkest Hour — Jacqueline Durran

The Shape of Water — Luis Sequeira

Victoria & Abdul — Consolata Boyle

VISUAL EFFECTS

Blade Runner 2049 — John Nelson, Paul Lambert, Richard R. Hoover, Gerd Nefzer (WINNER) 

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 — Christopher Townsend, Guy Williams, Jonathan Fawkner, Dan Sudick

Kong: Skull Island — Stephen Rosenbaum, Jeff White, Scott Benza, Mike Meinardus

Star Wars: The Last Jedi — Ben Morris, Mike Mulholland, Chris Corbould, Neal Scanlan

War For the Planet of the Apes — Joe Letteri, Dan Lemmon, Daniel Barrett, Joel Whist

Shout out to all Dads.

Here at Mamamia we are always looking for ways to make Mamamia even better. Dads, we need you to help us do that by filling out this quick 15 min survey for us. Click the button below for your say.

Tags: movies , oscars-2018 , the-binge

Related Stories

Recommended