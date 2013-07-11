9 delicious ways to celebrate Bastille Day

Bastille Day – otherwise known as French National Day – falls on 14 July. It commemorates the storming of the Bastille, a fortress-prison and this event was seen as a symbol of the uprising of modern France in 1789. And, it's a brilliant excuse to eat some on France's finest delicacies. These brunch ideas will get your Sunday off to delicious start. Bon appétit.

French Toast

This is the how frugal French foodies used up old and stale bread. Bread was either soaked in milk or egg and then baked or fried.

Croissant

This is France's best export as far as we are concerned. They are hard to make but so delicious! They are worth every second.

Mini Smoked Salmon Quiche

These quiche's are incredible and always popular at brunch.

Classic Quiche Lorraine

The original Quiche Lorraine had no cheese, but we find it hard to go past this delicious recipe courtesy of the brilliant Gary Mehigan of Mast

Ham, Spinach and Mushroom Crpe

Cheese Souffl

French cooking isn't always easy but a souffl is doable as long as you follow the instructions carefully.

Nicoise Salad

This delicious French salad is so simple and so delicious. Try it for brunch, lunch or even as a lovely light dinner.

Lemon Syrup Friands by Julie Goodwin

Friands are delicious at the best of times.

Orange-Cardamom Madeleines

It's hard to figure out why these are such a special treat. It has a lot to do with the shape, and the flavour!