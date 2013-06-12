15 totally wacky wedding poses

I spotted this photo on my Facebook feed recently and loved it so much, it prompted me to start searching for inspired wedding poses. Wow did I get more than I bargained for …

For a start, it turns out the bridal party above weren't the first to do the whole "wedding dinosaur" thing. As you can see from this happy snap ...

And this ...

And this ...

But it's not all prehistoric gags. Check out some of these wacky wedding poses:

1. The killer wedding

2. A different sort of bridezilla

3. The photographer-just-couldn't-help-themselves shot

4. Flash photography (Wozniak Photography) 5. Cheeky wedding snap 6. Words fail me ... 7. Evolution of a bridal party 8. Get a room! 9. My mates are super 10. The bride stripped bare