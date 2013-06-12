News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

beauty

15 totally wacky wedding poses

ADVERTISEMENT

I spotted this photo on my Facebook feed recently and loved it so much, it prompted me to start searching for inspired wedding poses. Wow did I get more than I bargained for …

For a start, it turns out the bridal party above weren't the first to do the whole "wedding dinosaur" thing. As you can see from this happy snap  ...

And this ...

And this ...

But it's not all prehistoric gags. Check out some of these wacky wedding poses:

1. The killer wedding

2. A different sort of bridezilla

3. The photographer-just-couldn't-help-themselves shot

 
 

4. Flash photography

5. Cheeky wedding snap

6. Words fail me ...

 

7. Evolution of a bridal party

8. Get a room!

 

9. My mates are super

 

10. The bride stripped bare

11. Well of course the sheep are coming to the wedding ...

(There's a bit of a story to the last one.  This couple appeared in an issue of Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Enter If You Dare when shepherdess Louise Fairburn from Lincolnshire, England, got married in a wedding dress made of wool from one of her own flock. Her Husband Ian wore a woollen waistcoat made from the same sheep. The dress took 120 hours to make. Louise, who even carried a Bo Peep-style crook on her big day, loves her sheep so much that they featured in her wedding photos.)
 
Did you pose for any funny photos at your wedding?
Tags:

Related Stories

Recommended