14 cute & and crazy ways to commemorate the Royal birth

If the taught us anything, it's that Brits love collectibles featuring our beloved monarchs. So it's no surprise that UK retailers have been rolling out the royal baby-themed goodies. Let's just say some attempts are better than others. Here are some of the cutest, strangest, and flat-out craziest royal baby memorabilia (and yes, we would totally buy some of it).
Harrods Commemorative Plate
HARRODS
Cute Royal Baby Commemorative Plate at Harrods, $45
"An Heir is Born" Baby Blanket
MAGNIFICENT BABY
An Heir is Born Limited Edition Reversible Blanket at Magnificent Baby, $30
Emma Bridgewater Mug
EMMA BRIDGEWATER
Hooray for Will and Kate Mug at Emma Bridgewater, not for sale until the birth.
Epic Royal Picture Book
AMAZON
Shhh! Don't Wake the Royal Baby at Amazon, $9
Aunt Pippa & Uncle Harry Bibs
BEAUTY & THE BIB
I Love My Auntie Pippa/Uncle Harry Bibs at Beauty & the Bib, $20 each
Royal Baby Table Setting
MILLY GREEN
Royal Baby Children's Tablewear Set from Milly Green, $65
Throw Pillows
NAKED DECOR
Royal Baby Pillows at Naked Decor, $50
Royal Wedding Playset
MOTHERCARE
HappyLand Royal Wedding Set at Mothercare, $22
Little Prince Bibs
MOTHERCARE
Handsome as a Prince Bib Set at Mothercare, on sale after the birth
Sick Bags
LYDIA LEITH
Royal Baby Sick Bags at Lydia Leith, $5 each
Sophie Allport Mugs
SOPHIE ALLPORT
Royal Baby Mug at Sophie Allport, $14
Union Jack Booties
HIGHGROVE SHOP
Union Flag Baby Shoes at Highgrove, Prince Charles' charity shop, $35
Royal Baby Laundry Detergent
PERSIL
Mommy and Baby Comfort Pure Detergent from Persil, not for sale in the United States
Keep Calm, My Granny is the Queen
LITTLE DELIVERY
Keep Calm Romper at Little Delivery, $30
Need a little more Royal retail therapy in your day? Check out 14 Ways To Treat Your Bub Like a Royal.