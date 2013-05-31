11 delicious one-pot dinners

These quick one-pot meals will satisfy everyone at the dinner table while leaving fewer dirty dishes to clean up. It’s a win-win!

Onepotdinner2

BEAN AND ROSEMARY SOUP

INGREDIENTS

2 Tbsp olive oil (you can add more if you feel it needs it)

2 onions, finely chopped

Sea salt & freshly ground pepper

MINESTRONE SOUP

INGREDIENTS

1 tsp olive oil

1 onion, finely chopped

1 tsp dried oregano

4 carrots, cubed

3 celery ribs, cubed

3 garlic c

INGREDIENTS

2-3 Tbs Vegetable Oil

8 Chicken Thighs, or 4 chicken breasts

4 onions, halved

2 Tbs French Mustard

Salt & freshly groun

BASIC PRESSURE BRAISED BEEF

INGREDIENTS

2-3 Tbs Vegetable Oil

500g braised beef in 4 pieces

1 Garlic bulb, cloves separated but unpeeled

2 Carrots, quar

ONE DISH CHICKEN & RICE - A PUERTO RICAN FAVOURITE

INGREDIENTS

1 Tbs Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1Kg Chicken Thighs, skinless and boneless.

TUNA AND PASTA BAKE

Simple and delicious, this one is sure to be a hit after those long days at work.

BRAISED CHICKEN LEGS, ONION & BACON

A one-pot meal wonderfully flavoured with hard apple cider and root vegetables.

KOREAN BEEF STIR-FRY

INGREDIENTS

3 Tbsp mirin

2 Tbsp reduced-salt soy sauce

1 Tbsp canola oil

2 tsp cornflour

250g skirt steak (try a butcher or

HERB ROASTED CHICKEN AND VEGETABLES



BEEF STEW WITH ORANGE AND BAY LEAVES

INGREDIENTS

3 Tbsp olive oil

1.35kg beef stew meat, cut into bite sized pieces (chuck steak works well here)

Sea salt and f

CREAMY CHICKEN, BROCCOLI & GRAIN

INGREDIENTS