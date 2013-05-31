News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

beauty

11 delicious one-pot dinners

ADVERTISEMENT

These quick one-pot meals will satisfy everyone at the dinner table while leaving fewer dirty dishes to clean up. It’s a win-win!

Onepotdinner2

BEAN AND ROSEMARY SOUP

INGREDIENTS

  • 2 Tbsp olive oil (you can add more if you feel it needs it)
  • 2 onions, finely chopped
  • Sea salt & freshly ground pepper

MINESTRONE SOUP

INGREDIENTS

  • 1 tsp olive oil
  • 1 onion, finely chopped
  • 1 tsp dried oregano
  • 4 carrots, cubed
  • 3 celery ribs, cubed
  • 3 garlic c

INGREDIENTS

  • 2-3 Tbs Vegetable Oil
  • 8 Chicken Thighs, or 4 chicken breasts
  • 4 onions, halved
  • 2 Tbs French Mustard
  • Salt & freshly groun

BASIC PRESSURE BRAISED BEEF

INGREDIENTS

  • 2-3 Tbs Vegetable Oil
  • 500g braised beef in 4 pieces
  • 1 Garlic bulb, cloves separated but unpeeled
  • 2 Carrots, quar

ONE DISH CHICKEN & RICE - A PUERTO RICAN FAVOURITE

INGREDIENTS

  • 1 Tbs Extra Virgin Olive Oil
  • 1Kg Chicken Thighs, skinless and boneless.

TUNA AND PASTA BAKE

Simple and delicious, this one is sure to be a hit after those long days at work.

BRAISED CHICKEN LEGS, ONION & BACON

A one-pot meal wonderfully flavoured with hard apple cider and root vegetables.

KOREAN BEEF STIR-FRY

INGREDIENTS

  • 3 Tbsp mirin
  • 2 Tbsp reduced-salt soy sauce
  • 1 Tbsp canola oil
  • 2 tsp cornflour
  • 250g skirt steak (try a butcher or

HERB ROASTED CHICKEN AND VEGETABLES

BEEF STEW WITH ORANGE AND BAY LEAVES

INGREDIENTS

  • 3 Tbsp olive oil
  • 1.35kg beef stew meat, cut into bite sized pieces (chuck steak works well here)
  • Sea salt and f

CREAMY CHICKEN, BROCCOLI & GRAIN

INGREDIENTS

  • I cup uncooked whole grain pilaf
  • 2.25 cups low-sodium chicken broth or stock
  • 1.5 cups small broccoli florets

Tags:

Related Stories

Recommended