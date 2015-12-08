We’ve rounded up all the latest stories from Australia and around the world – so you don’t have to go searching.

1. Breaking news: Child’s body found in Brisbane apartment.

The body of a young child believed to be aged 11 has been found at a Brisbane apartment complex.

Nine News reports police were called to a residential building in Dunmore Terrace in Auchenflower, in the city’s inner suburbs, at around 1.45am.

Yahoo Seven reports police are questioning one person and still searching for another person who they believe was in the apartment at the time of the child’s death.

2. PM launches his ideas boom.

The Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has launched his $1.1 billion innovation and science agenda with a four year plan promising tax breaks for risk-taking businesses and a boost in science spending.

The ‘ideas boom’ will encourage risks to be taken to set up the Googles of the future and see preschoolers learn computer skills.

Mr Turnbull said Australia was falling behind in terms of maths and science teaching in schools, collaboration between researchers and industry, and businesses taking risks.

“The big gearshift here is a cultural one – if we can inspire people to be innovative … I promise you our opportunities are boundless,” Mr Turnbull said.

Under the plan, early-stage investors in start-ups will get a 20 per cent tax offset and a capital-gains tax exemption; a move the Prime Minister said would “drive substantial new investment”

3. Joe Hockey to be announced as US ambassador today.

Former federal treasurer Joe Hockey is today expected to be appointed Australia’s next ambassador to the United States.

The ABC reports that a formal announcement will be made this afternoon and Mr Hockey will start his new role in Washington next month.

On last night’s 7.30, Mr Turnbull was asked about the appointment.

He refused to confirm it, using the phrase, “You may very well say that but I couldn’t possibly comment.”

“Joe is a great Australian and I look forward to him serving Australia in other capacities.

4. Man awake while having tonsils removed.

A patient who was awake during surgery after an anesthetist failed to switch on the sedation machine has told how he suffered pain and emotional distress when he found himself awake but unable to properly move or communicate during the procedure in February 2013.

The man was undergoing a routine tonsillectomy at the northern beaches Delmar Private Hospital in Sydney.

The 34-year old’s situation became apparent during the routine tonsillectomy when staff noticed him twitching and his blood pressure rising reports The Daily Telegraph.

The man had been given a neuromuscular block but the machine to administer an ongoing sedation gas was not turned on at the power point.

The Medical Council of NSW last week found anesthetist Biing-Lin Yin guilty of unsatisfactory professional conduct and ordered him to undergo mentoring and complete a daylong course in anesthesia safety.

Dr Yin said he was “multi-tasking” during the surgery and had also checked a message on his mobile phone.

The same doctor has been brought before the council’s Professional Standards Committee before when he gave the wrong blood to a patient, fell asleep on the job and made mistakes with the anesthesia during a caesarean section operation.

5. Johnny Depp’s wife Amber Heard to fight charges over dogs.

The wife of superstar Johnny Depp has pleaded not guilty to illegally importing animals into the Australia and producing a false document.

Ms Herd is accused of illegally bringing her Yorkshire terriers, Pistol and Boo to the Gold Coast while Depp was filming Pirates of the Caribbean.

The two commonwealth offences can carry jail terms and fines of 10 years in jail and a $102,000 fine and one year in jail and a $10,200 fine respectively.

Heard said in a statement that she was looking forward to defending the charges.

6. Mother in court today over children who died when car crashed in lake.

A Melbourne mum whose car crashed into lake with three of her kids inside will face court today.

Akon Guode is charged with murdering one-year-old Bol, his four-year-old sister Hanger, her twin brother Madit and the attempted murder of a fourth child after her car crashed into a lake near her Wyndham Vale home on April 8, killing the children.

The 36-year-old has been remanded in custody.

She has not yet entered a plea on the charges.

7. Beijing declares first-ever red alert for pollution.

Beijing has instructed schools to close and outdoor construction to stop under the Chinese capital’s first “red alert” over smog levels.

The red alert is the highest possible, and has not been used in the city before.

Authorities expect more than three consecutive days of severe smog.

Cars with odd and even number plates will be banned from driving on alternate days.

Current pollution levels in Beijing are actually lower than last week’s, but the red alert has been placed because of levels expected over the coming days.

8. Tony Abbott’s bargain buy.

The former PM Tony Abbott must be planning a big Chrissy shindig as he’s been making headlines with his white goods purchases. A young couple from the Northern Beaches were surprised when the former prime minister and his wife were the buyers of their fridge they placed for sale on Gumtree.

The Abbotts bought the $300 secondhand Daewoo fridge from Emily Hastings, a Sydney design student who recently put it up for sale online before she moves overseas.

She says she received a message from a Margie who needed it for the Christmas period.

“It was just a regular kitchen fridge, singular top freezer and I think it was 320 litres. she told Buzzfeed.

“Tony was just a regular dude in a baseball cap.”

A regular dude with a need for a big fridge!

