Where are they now? The cast of 10 Things I Hate About You, 20 years after its release.

“I hate the way you talk to me, and the way you cut your hair…”

It might be hard to believe but it’s already been 20 years since the world was introduced to 10 Things I Hate About You.

The film, which was released back in 1999, quickly became one of the most iconic teen movies of the 90s. And 20 years later, we’re honestly still not over it.

Based on Shakespeare’s Taming of the Shrew, 10 Things I Hate About You follows the love story between the snarky Kat Stratford and bad boy Patrick Verona.

Featuring a brilliant 90s-inspired soundtrack and a star-studded cast, the movie introduced Australian actor Heath Ledger to the world and made viewers fall in love with Julia Stiles.

Now, to celebrate the film’s 20th anniversary, we decided to take a look back at the cast of 10 Things I Hate About You and where they are now.

Here’s what we discovered:

Julia Stiles aka Kat Stratford

After starring in 10 Things I Hate About You as the snarky, sassy lead of Kat Stratford, Julia Stiles has worked steadily as an actress.

Shortly after 10 Things, Stiles went on to appear in two other Shakespeare film adaptations including Hamlet and O (based on Othello).

Since then, the actress has appeared in a number of films including Mona Lisa Smile, Silver Linings Playbook, Save the Last Dance and Jason Bourne.

The now-38-year-old welcomed her first child, Strummer Newcomb Cook, with her husband Preston J. Cook back in 2017.

Speaking to Us Weekly about her role in 10 Things, Stiles described the experience on the set of the film as "exciting".

“It was exciting, and we were all very young, and nobody was jaded,” she said.

“We were all very open to the experience and to each other. It was just a really, really fun summer.”

Larisa Oleynik aka Bianca Stratford

Larisa Oleynik played Kat Stratford’s popular, bratty sister Bianca Stratford in 10 Things.

Since appearing in the 1999 film, Oleynik has worked on a number of shows including Mad Men, Pretty Little Liars, Hawaii Five-O and Law & Order SVU.

The now-37-year-old has also appeared in the Off-Broadway musical comedy Baghdaddy.

Heath Ledger aka Patrick Verona

Heath Ledger played Kat Stratford's love interest in the film, Patrick Verona.

Following his memorable performance in the film, Ledger went on to win a Best Actor Oscar nomination for his role in Brokeback Mountain.

The actor, who passed away following an accidental overdose in 2008, was also posthumously awarded a supporting actor Oscar for his infamous role as the Joker in The Dark Knight.

In 2017, friends and colleagues of the actor remembered his life in documentary I Am Heath Ledger.

Prior to his death, Ledger had a daughter, Matilda Ledger, with actress Michelle Williams. Matilda is now 13 years old.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt aka Cameron James

Joseph Gordon-Levitt appeared in 10 Things as the lovesick Cameron James.

“We really, really liked hanging out together, and that kind of thing doesn’t actually always happen,” Levitt said of the cast.

Since 10 Things, Levitt has gone on to star in popular indie romance film 500 Days of Summer as well as Inception, The Dark Knight Rises and Looper.

He also made his directorial debut in 2013 with the film Don Jon.

The now-38-year-old married American actress Tasha McCauley in 2014. The pair share two sons.

David Krumholtz aka Michael Eckman

David Krumholtz starred in 10 Things as the loveable, nerdy Michael Eckman.

Since his appearance in the film, Krumholtz has starred in Numb3rs, Mom and The Good Wife.

He shares daughter Pemma and son Jonas with his wife, actress Vanessa Britting.

Andrew Keegan aka Joey Donner

Andrew Keegan played aspiring model Joey Donner in 10 Things.

Since the film’s release, Keegan had a number of acting roles, including an appearance on 7th Heaven.

Most notably, however, Keegan founded a 'spiritual community' called Full Circle in 2014.

According to the actor, the religious cult began after he dug a hole in the ground in 2013, placed a crystal in the hole and made a solemn promise to himself. According to Keegan, this crystal-placement occurred after a string of bizarre coincidences which led Keegan to realise his “true calling”.

“I had a moment where I was looking at a street lamp and it exploded. That was a weird coincidence,” he told Vice.

“At a ceremony, a heart-shaped rose quartz crystal was on the altar, and synchronistically, this whole thing happened. It’s a long story, but basically the crystal jumped off the altar and skipped on camera. That was weird.”

Followers of the group practiced advanced spirituality and worshiped Keegan’s leader-status.

The religious group is no longer operating.

Allison Janney aka Ms. Perky

Allison Janney appeared in 10 Things as the high school guidance counselor, who spent most of her time hilariously writing an erotic novel.

In the past two decades, the Emmy Award-winning actress has appeared in The West Wing, Mom and I, Tonya.

Susan May Pratt aka Mandella

Susan May Pratt played Kat’s Shakespeare obsessed best friend Mandella.

Following 10 Things, the actress appeared on a number of TV shows including Masters of Sex and Center Stage.

After marrying actor Kenneth Mitchell in 2006, Pratt has had two children - daughter Lilah and son Kallum.

Gabrielle Union aka Chastity

Following her role as Chastity in 10 Things, Gabrielle Union starred in a number of popular films including She’s All that, Bring It On and Being Mary Jane.

In 2017, she released her best-selling memoir We’re Going to Need More Wine: Stories That Are Funny, Complicated, and True.

The now 46-year-old welcomed her first child, daughter Kaavia, via surrogate with her basketball player husband Dwayne Wade last year.

