It’s that time of year again – Jeans for Genes Day. To raise awareness for child diseases, we all don denim – and if you wish, you could donate here, too. If you’re keen to update your denim wardrobe, we’ve rounded up the 10 purchases we may or may not already have added to cart…

Jean Paul Gaultier for Target Denim Pencil Skirt, $59.

A little JPG action for under $60? Yes. Please.

Sportsgirl denim jacket, $119.95.

Because everyone needs a fun denim jacket.

ASOS denim dress, $91.

The flattering neckline, waist detail and midi-length make this chambray dress perfect for summer.

Ally Fashion dark denim shirt, $29.95.

Yes, you have our permission to pair this denim shirt with denim jeans.

ASOS denim shoulder bag with embroidery, $55.

This bag had us at "butterflies".

Rubi Shoes low rise sneaker, $29.95.

Double denim? Why stop there? Jump on the triple denim bandwagon with these fun kicks.

ASOS denim pinafore, $42.50.

Sling over a T-shirt in summer or turtleneck in winter. Outfit = done.

Insight high rise jeans from General Pants, $99.

As Mamamia's Evening Editor Kahla Preston has previously stated, there is nothing more comfy than a pair of high-waisted pants. Period.

Witchery dress, $79.95.

The ruffles. The rope detail. Want. Need. Now.

Forever New denim shirt, $69.95.

Wear it open over your swimmers in summer or with black pants and a blazer in winter. What are we trying to say? Bang for your buck.

Did you wear Jeans For Genes today?