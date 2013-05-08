News
10 Mother's Day photos to melt your heart

World Vision has released a photography book called Vision of Hope: Mother & Child. This beautiful and inspiring collection of images and stories by Ken Duncan and friends celebrates the universal bond between mother and child. Proceeds of the book go towards supporting World Vision's work to transform lives in some of the world's poorest communities.

Collected across four continents, including outback Australia, the words and images in this book also capture World Vision's work to empower mothers and children in need to improve their own circumstances.

Here are a selection of photos to enjoy in the lead up to Mother's Day. They are truly beautiful.
