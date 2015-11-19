I really, really can’t stress enough how I’m not going to use any “really, really, ridiculously good-looking” quips in this story.

But it is remarkable just how many catchphrases emerged from Zoolander after its release 14 years ago.

Not to eugoogalize the first film, but I sincerely hope that Zoolander 2 can live up to its predecessor, even if only in terms of quotable quotes.

The trailer for Zoolander 2 has been released. We find that Derek Zoolander (Ben Stiller) and his former nemesis Hansel (Owen Wilson) are no longer fashion’s hottest property in 2015.

They are now both “old” and “lamé”.

The plot is that some nefarious villain is killing off the world’s most beautiful people. TWIST: they all make Zoolander’s famous “Blue Steel” face before they die.

Usher, Demi Lovato and Lenny Kravitz are just some of the stars to have died Blue Steel-ing. Justin Bieber does too in a spectacular death-selfie scene.

Watch the trailer here… Post continues after video.

An Interpol agent, played by Penelope Cruz (Hansel and Derek decide to trust her because she’s hot), is assigned to help the irrelevant male models infiltrate the fashion world once more to solve the crimes.

The film has cameos by Benedict Cumberbatch as an androgynous supermodel called All; Kristen Wiig as a heavily botoxed and plumped up fashion type, and according to Rolling Stone, Willie Nelson.

Will Ferrell also returns as Mugatu.

WHAT IS THIS, A CENTRE FOR ANTS?! (ahem, sorry. That just slipped in).

Fun fact: Jennifer Aniston’s husband Justin Theroux co-wrote the flick with Stiller.