News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

entertainment

Baby news: it's twins for this Hollywood actress.

ADVERTISEMENT

Double trouble.

A pair.

Two for the price of one.

Buy one get one free.

Whatever you call it, Zoe Saldana and her partner, Marco Perego, now have them.

The Guardians of the Galaxy actress has given birth to twin boys, according to E-Online.

Saldana let the kittens out of the bag when she mentioned last October that she would be needing three costumes to dress up for Halloween.

Saldana has made no secret of wanting to have a family.

“I’m Latin—we start young, honey!” she admitted in April 2012.

In fact, she says she wants at least “two or three” kids: “Or four or five! I don’t care. I love the anxiety, the pressure of the loud room full of yapping kids.”

She feels well qualified for the task: “I’m a kid myself. I get along very well with animals and children. I dig them. I get them. They make perfect sense to me. A child makes perfect sense to me. A child speaks more sense than an adult half of the time.”

These are the first children for the couple, who secretly wed in the summer of 2013 (marriage was probably seemed less permanent than the tattoo of Saldana’s face that her husband has inked onto his forearm).

 Saldana and Perego (and that tattoo).

 Congratulations to the pair. Perhaps we can expect to see two more tattooed faces on Perego’s arm some time soon?

Tags:

Related Stories

Recommended