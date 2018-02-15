News
celebrity

Zoë Foster Blake learns the word 'boss' is trademarked, has to remove her merch from sale.

Zoë Foster Blake isn’t having the best day.

She’s had to pull her ‘Break-Up Boss’ merch from sale after learning another fashion brand has already trademarked the word ‘boss’.

Foster Blake told her fans on Instagram: “Earlier this week I launched some @breakupboss merch to support my app/book, and some of it featured the word ‘Boss’. Obviously, being awesome at business, before I manufactured many items I made SUPER sure to NOT check if there were any trademark issues around the word ‘Boss.’ HA HA HA TURNS OUT THERE IS!!!!

“A very well-known international fashion brand called dibs on the word a long time ago! And good on them. It’s a fantastic word, and they deserve it. Annnyway. I apologise for any confusion this may have created, and we’ve removed those items from sale. We’re gonna re-design and re-launch again soon.”

The merch, which was being sold on Foster Blake’s website, was created in association with her app, Break-Up Boss, which she totes as a “teeny-weeny pocket coach” for helping people through break-ups.

A book based on the method, also called Break-Up Boss, is due to be released in April.

LISTEN: Beauty guru Zoe Foster Blake speaks to Holy Wainwright about what matters most, living with Hamish, and her philosophies on parenting.

Tags: celebrity , women , zoe-foster-blake

