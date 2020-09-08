From Vanessa Hudgens to a Byron Bay model: A timeline of Zac Efron's relationships.

After weeks of speculation, it seems Zac Efron's relationship with Byron Bay model Vanessa Valladares may have been confirmed.

The pair, who first met when the 25-year-old was working as a waitress at the Byron Bay General Store, were seen eating brunch in Lennox Head, south of Byron Bay, after returning from a ski holiday in Thredbo over the weekend.

Last week, The Daily Telegraph published photos of the pair arriving at Ballina Airport after skiing in the Snowy Mountains.

The publication reported Valladares had quit her waitressing job and had been staying with Efron in Belongil, where he has been renting a beachfront property.

Speaking to PEOPLE, a source shared that Efron first met Valladares in June.

"Zac met Ness earlier in the summer. They started hanging out in July and recently took a ski trip together," the source claimed.

"You can tell that they are having fun. She spends a lot of time at this house."

﻿As more details of the couple's rumoured relationship emerges, we decided to take a look back at Zac Efron's lengthy relationship timeline.

Vanessa Hudgens

Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens in 2007. Image: Getty.

Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens first met when they were paired up during High School Musical auditions in 2005. At the time, they were just 17 and 16 years old.

Although the couple's relationship wasn't confirmed until 2006, outlets later reported the pair started dated at the "very beginning" of filming for High School Musical.

"It started off really organically," Hudgens, now 31, told the Awards Chatter podcast.

"I could not have been more grateful to have that relationship at the time. It was this massive phenomenon and [all] eyes were on me. And it’s just a really weird foreign thing to go through. And by being in a relationship, it kind of kept me stabilised and grounded, and I had someone to lean on who was going through it as well."

In the five years they dated, the couple appeared in three High School Musical movies, and attended countless red carpet events.

"The relationship kept me grounded," Hudgens told Shape, "and because I was with someone who knew me so well, I didn't need to try to be someone I'm not."

Two years after the final High School Musical movie was released, the couple ended their relationship in December 2010.

At the time, a source claimed: "It was nothing dramatic. There was no third party involved."

Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron in 2009. Image: Getty.

In 2011, Hudgens appeared to point to their conflicting schedules as the reason behind their split.

"Long-distance relationships are hard no matter what. When you don't have face-to-face time, it's just different. Having an iPhone helped, but it just wasn't the same," she told Shape.

She also previously opened up about her personal struggle with Efron's fans.

"I went through a phase when I was really mean because I was so fed up," Hudgens told The New York Times in 2015.

"Girls were running after him, and I was giving them death stares. Then I realised that’s not what that’s about. 'Spread the love, be a good person, they support you, be nice'."

Lily Collins

Zac Efron and Lily Collins in 2019. Image: Getty.

In 2012, Efron was linked to British actress Lily Collins.

Although the couple's relationship was unconfirmed, the pair were seen on a series of dates in 2012 and 2013, including a trip to Disneyland.

According to E! News, the couple's 'relationship' was blown out of proportion.

﻿"They were never really together, so you could say they split, but they were never an official couple," an unnamed source told the publication.

"They hung out a bit, but it was super casual."

In 2019, Efron and Collins appeared in Netflix movie Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, which chronicled the life of Ted Bundy.

At the time, the pair faced dating rumours again, however Collins made it clear that they were just close friends.

"I used to do reporting for Nickelodeon, so I literally interviewed him at an orange carpet event years ago. We’ve been friends ever since, so we finally got to work together," she told E! News last year at the Sundance Film Festival.

Michelle Rodriguez

Michelle Rodriguez in 2020. Image: Getty.﻿

In 2014, Efron was briefly linked to Fast and the Furious actress Michelle Rodriguez.

But just weeks after being in Ibiza together, multiple sources confirmed that their fling was over.

"Michelle is going to do her own thing. Zac knew this about her when he got with her," a source said, according to Us Weekly. "He's very into her though, and perhaps more than she's into him."

Sami Miró

Sami Miró and Zac Efron in 2016. Image: Getty.

In October 2014, Efron began dating model and businesswoman Sami Miró.

In the two years they spent together, the couple largely kept their relationship far from the public eye.

Speaking to Elle in March 2015, Miró opened up about the pitfalls of dating someone famous.

"It's definitely different," she shared.

﻿"It kind of just comes with the territory, and I know there's no really changing that, so you have to just embrace it... I'm not trying to hide anything in my life. If I was dating someone who wasn't in the limelight, I might have more photos on [Instagram] of our relationship, but I do think it's important. I mean, it's what is going on in my life, and I think that my social media can still represent that."

In April 2016, the couple ended their relationship, leading Efron to unfollow Miró on Instagram and delete every photo of her from his account.

"It wasn't an easy breakup," our source explained at the time, according to E! News. "Distance and work schedules got in the way with their relationship and Zac wanted to focus on his career."

Sarah Bro

In January 2019, the actor was briefly linked to Danish professional swimmer Sarah Bro after the pair attended a UFC fight in Las Vegas and a Los Angeles Kings game.

The pair were also seen attending fitness classes together, however their relationship was never confirmed.

Halston Sage

Zac Efron and Halston Sage in 2014. Image: Getty.

In January 2020, Us Weekly reported that Efron, 32, was "in a serious relationship" with his 26-year-old Bad Neighbours co-star Halston Sage.

"[They are] in a serious relationship and in love. They spent the holidays together, with part of that time in Santa Barbara," Us Weekly reported.

The couple were previously linked in 2014, after meeting on the set of Bad Neighbours.

"They are definitely an item," an E! News source said at the time. "They were seeing each other a bit during filming of their movie together, and ever since he went to rehab, they got a lot closer. Her friends love him and say he is so sweet. He’s really good to her."

But when Efron moved to Australia from Los Angeles earlier this year, Sage didn't join him, indicating that their relationship was likely over.

Vanessa Valladares

Vanessa Valladares. Image: Instagram.

In June, the 32-year-old met Vanessa Valladares, who worked as a waitress at one of Byron Bay's most iconic cafes, the Byron Bay General Store.

Despite her waitressing gig, which Valladares has reportedly since quit, the 25-year-old's passion is modelling.

Her Instagram shows a number of professional photos and modelling shoots, including shoots for brands including RVCA and Spell.

It's rumoured that Efron is currently on the lookout for a property to purchase in Byron Bay.

A 'source' told the Daily Mail, Efron had originally booked a plane ticket to leave last month in case Home Affairs denied his visa extension, but it appeared this was granted as he cancelled his flight at the last minute.

Feature Image: Getty/Instagram.

