Your daily dose of cute

Awwwwwww! The Taipei Zoo is celebrating its newest addition, a one-month old baby panda nicknamed Yuan Zai. The cub was born to parents Yuan Yuan and Tuan Tuan and is the first panda ever born in Taiwan.

He is too adorable. It was baby panda-monium in the iVillage office when we saw these pics.



But the part that really made me blub was seeing the baby panda reunited with his mother after a month's separation when he was injured at birth. Wow, I totally lost it. Take a look below ...

