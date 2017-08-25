Not since Sex and The City has a TV show delivered such great style inspiration as Younger does.

Yes, there’s been a character or two who we’ve wanted to swap wardrobes with (Nina from Offspring, anyone?) but Younger goes one step further, with four equally strong and stylish female figures at its forefront.

There’s Liza Miller, the 40-something mother pretending to be in her twenties again to revive her career who, let’s be honest, now dresses better than most real twenty-somethings.

There's Kelsey Peters, Liza's (real) millennial boss who proves a work wardrobe doesn't have to be boring.

There's Diana Trout, the veteran marketing manager who gives a lesson in statement accessories in every episode.

And there's Maggie Amato, Liza's artsy best friend and roommate who just always looks so god damn cool.

Fortunately, the wardrobe envy doesn't have to drive you crazy. There's now a website dedicated to tracking down where everything worn on Younger is from so you can have it for yourself.

It's called wornontv.net and it will probably become your most visited website in no time.

The kind and dedicated folks that run it do all the hard work for you, identifying the key pieces and telling you where to buy them.

You can search by character, episode or just scroll through it all.

For example, Liza's off-the-shoulder top from a recent episode is $1,379 from Chloe and her khaki military skirt is $415 from Marc Jacobs.

Or you can get Diana's colourful tassel earrings from Oscar De La Renta for $530.

Yeah look, unfortunately we didn't necessarily say it was all affordable!

However Kelsey's summer-y playsuit worn in the most recent episode is currently on sale, reduced to $279.

With a few more episodes to go of season four (and a season five already confirmed) you can bet there'll be plenty more fashion from the show's style team - overseen by SATC's Patricia Field - to drool over.