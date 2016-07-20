Young mum found dead after neighbours heard 'screeching'.

A suspicious death in a small village.

The body of a young woman has been found in the garden of a house in the small Welsh village of Penygroes.

The woman locally known as Emma Louise Williams was found by police at 10:45AM on Monday.

The Daily Post reported neighbours heard ‘screeching and pleading’ in the early hours of the morning.

One neighbour told the paper the fight sounded serious.

“It was about 3.55am and my window was open because it was hot. I heard screeching,” they said.

“I have heard people rowing before, not from there but in general. This sounded different and more serious.”

Police arrested two men in relation to the crime on Monday evening.

A North Wales Police spokeswoman told the Daily Post one man was arrested on suspicion of murder and the other was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Local county councillor Dilwyn Lloyd told the paper the young mum was a well-known member of the community.

“It is a very tragic incident and my sympathies are with the family who I have known for some years,” he said.

“Emma was a very nice girl, very respectable, and was friends with everyone. Her death will be a huge loss to her family.”

The investigation continues.