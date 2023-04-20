The votes are in! Here are the official winners of the You Beauty Awards.

It's time.

A couple of months ago we asked our very loyal Youbies across the globe to tell us exactly what beauty products are the best of the best. And guess what? They did.

They spilled on the products that have made the biggest difference to their face. And hair. And body.

And after a LOT of debate we're finally ready to share with you... the winners of the inaugural You Beauty Awards, presented by Myer and voted by you.

Are you ready? Excited? Nervous? Want us to hurry up already?

Alright, alright. Roll out the red carpet and let the show begin.

Here's what you voted for:

The best makeup of 2023.

The best makeup of 2023. Image; Holme Beauty; Look Fantastic; Mecca; Sephora.

PRIMER.

Winner: Holme Beauty Primer, $65.

Runner Up: Benefit Cosmetics The POREfessional Primer, $60.

CONCEALER.

Winner: NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer, $51.

Runner Up: Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Multi-Use Concealer, $20.99.

FOUNDATION.

Winner: IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better™ CC+™ Cream SPF 50, $71.

Runner Up: Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay-in-Place Makeup, $65.

MASCARA.

Winner: MCoBeauty XtendLash Mascara, $28.

Runner Up: Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High, $25.99.

LIPS.

Winner: M.A.C Matte Lipstick, $34.

Runner Up: Charlotte Tilbury Matte Lipstick, $48.

COMPLEXION.

Winner: NARS Orgasm Blush, $26.

Runner Up: Mecca Max Off Duty Sticks, $19.

BROWS.

Winner: Benefit Cosmetics Gimme Brow Volumizing Gel, $48.

Runner Up: 1000 Hour Lash and Brow Kit, $19.95.

The best skincare of 2023.

The best skincare of 2023. Image: Chemist Warehouse; Myer; Adore Beauty; Go-To; Mecca.

CLEANSER.

Winner: CeraVe Hydrating Cleanser, $14.99.

Runner Up: Go-To Fancy Face, $45.

SERUM.

Winner: SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic Serum, $236.

Runner Up: Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Serum, $68.

FACE CREAM.

Winner: La-Roche Posay Cicaplast Baume B5, $22.95.

Runner Up: Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream, $115.

FACE OIL.

Winner: Go-To Face Hero, $45

Runner Up: The Jojoba Company Pure Australian Jojoba, $19.95.

EYE PRODUCT.

Winner: Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Eye Supercharged Gel-Creme, $121.

Runner Up: Ole Henriksen Banana Bright+ Eye Crème, $63.

EXFOLIANT/ MASK.

Winner: Alpha-H Liquid Gold, $74.95.

Runner Up: Paula’s Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant, $45.

LIP BALM.

Winner: Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, $31.

Runner Up: Lanolips 101 Ointment, $14.95.

The best haircare of 2023.

The best haircare products of 2023. Image: Adore Beauty; Mecca; Chemist Warehouse.

SHAMPOO AND CONDITIONER.

Winner: Olaplex Bond Maintenance, $25.

Runner-up: Eleven Australia Hydrate My Hair, $28.95.

HAIR PRODUCT.

Winner: Batiste Dry Shampoo, $12.

Runner-up: K18 Leave-In Molecular Repair Mask, $15.

HAIR TOOL.

Winner: Ghd platinum+ Hair Straightener, $395.

Runner-up: Dyson Airwrap, $799.

The best of the rest.

The best of the rest. Image: Myer; Mecca.

FAKE TAN.

Winner: Bondi Sands Tanning Foam, $21.99.

Runner-up: Eco Tan Organic Invisible Tan, $34.95.

BODY MOISTURISER.

Winner: Sol de Janeiro Bum Bum Cream, $36.

Runner-up: Nivea Rich Nourishing Body Lotion Moisturiser, $9.50.

FRAGRANCE.

Winner: Chanel Coco Mademoiselle, $134.

Runner-up: Who is elijah His Her, $159.

ALL-TIME FAVE BEAUTY BRAND.

Go-To Skincare.

THE ONE PRODUCT IN YOUR HANDBAG.

Dermal Therapy.

THE ULTIMATE SPENDY.

SkinCeuticals.

THE ULTIMATE SAVEY.

MCoBeauty.

FAVE NEWCOMER.

Holme Beauty.

FAVE SUSTAINABILITY BRAND.

Emma Lewisham.

Did you spot any brands you voted for in the You Beauty Awards? What did they place? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

Feature image: Mamamia + Myer.

