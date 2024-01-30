The You Beauty Awards are back, and we need your votes.

Some very good news, beauty fans: Mamamia's You Beauty Awards are back for 2024!
Brought to you by our friends at Myer, the You Beauty Awards are where we'll be crowning the very best products — as voted by you.
Because beauty should be a democracy, we want to know what products you slap on your face, slather on your body and comb through your hair, day in and day out.
We'll be crowning winners in every category you can think of, from top to toe.
All products and brands are able to be nominated within their relevant categories.
What sets the You Beauty Awards apart is that this nomination process is left entirely to our You Beauty community — the Youbies!
So! Click the button below and nominate your favourite brands and products from each category.
Happy voting!
Want to find out more? Here's what you'll vote for:
SKIN.
- Best Cleanser
- Best Serum
- Best Face Cream
- Best Face Oil
- Best Eye Product
- Best Exfoliant
- Best Mask
- Best Lip Balm
MAKEUP.
- Best Primer
- Best Concealer
- Best Foundation
- Best Mascara
- Best Complexion Product
- Best Lip Product
- Best Brow Product
THE REST.
- Best Shampoo and Conditioner Combo
- Best Hair Product
- Best Fake Tan
- Best Body Moisturiser
- Best Beauty or Hair Tool
- Best Fragrance
W-wa-wait! Click the link below to vote for the products that have made the BIGGEST difference to your face. And hair. And body. You know the drill.
Who do you want to see win this year's You Beauty Awards? Share with us in the comment section below.
Feature image: Mamamia.