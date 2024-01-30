The You Beauty Awards are back, and we need your votes.

Some very good news, beauty fans: Mamamia's You Beauty Awards are back for 2024!

Brought to you by our friends at Myer, the You Beauty Awards are where we'll be crowning the very best products — as voted by you.

Because beauty should be a democracy, we want to know what products you slap on your face, slather on your body and comb through your hair, day in and day out.

We'll be crowning winners in every category you can think of, from top to toe.

All products and brands are able to be nominated within their relevant categories.

What sets the You Beauty Awards apart is that this nomination process is left entirely to our You Beauty community — the Youbies!

Want to find out more? Here's what you'll vote for:

SKIN.

Sephora; Adore Beauty; Myer; Mamamia.

Best Cleanser

Best Serum

Best Face Cream

Best Face Oil

Best Eye Product

Best Exfoliant

Best Mask

Best Lip Balm

MAKEUP.

Myer; Mecca; Mamamia.

Best Primer

Best Concealer

Best Foundation

Best Mascara

Best Complexion Product

Best Lip Product

Best Brow Product

THE REST.

Amazon; Mecca; Chemist Warehouse; Mamamia.

Best Shampoo and Conditioner Combo

Best Hair Product

Best Fake Tan

Best Body Moisturiser

Best Beauty or Hair Tool

Best Fragrance

Feature image: Mamamia.