A "ride or die" Vitamin C serum and a $7 mascara: Everything Alisha Bhojwani puts on her face.

When it comes to skincare, Alisha Bhojwani knows what she's talking about.

She creates educational content on her Instagram, simplifying complex-looking skincare products and ingredients in an easy to understand way for her fans and followers. And after years of trialling and testing products, she knows what works (and what does not).

On this week's episode of You Beauty, Alisha sat down with Kelly McCarren to discuss her absolute favourite skincare products, along with the makeup products she swears by to create her natural look. And as usual, we've taken notes. ﻿

Skincare routine.

A few years ago, Alisha started her Instagram account where she shares her makeup and skincare tips. During this time, heavy makeup, such as cut crease eyes and contour was on-trend.

While this makeup looked amazing on, it can be heavy and suffocating for the skin underneath.

"My skin was breaking out a lot," Alisha explained to Kelly.

So Alisha decided it was time to take a few steps back and learn about skincare first. Now, she's obsessed with it.

Here's what she uses.

Image: Murad.

"I love this one because it doesn't strip my skin. It has these gorgeous little gold beads to buff away," Alisha said.

Image: Good Molecules.

"I like an oil cleanser to break the makeup down. This one's really cheap," she said.

Image: Murad.

"It's got a blend of AHA, BHA and TXH. Essentially, the AHA resurfaces the skin, the BHA pulls out all the excess oil and the TXH pulls out and breaks down stubborn pigmentation," Alisha explained.

"I hold so much melanin, specifically around my mouth area so I look at something that will break that down. I use this one four times a week."﻿

Image: Medik8.

"It's runny, but it's not too sticky. My ride or die," she said.

Image: Cremorlab.

"It's a really cool Korean-based skincare brand. This moisturiser melts in and leaves the skin so dewy."

Image: Bobbi Brown.

Image: Ole Henriksen.

"If I've had too many drinks and I've been bad with food, I'll use this and my skin will still glow," Alisha insisted.

Makeup routine.

Now, after spending plenty of time researching skincare, Alisha prefers a more natural, glowy makeup look. However, this still consists of a few (okay, more like 10) products.

Here's what she adores.﻿

Image: Pat McGrath.

"This is a cult primer. It feels divine on the skin and sits under makeup so beautifully. But it's expensive so I save it for nights out," Alisha said.

Image: Australis.

For every day, Alisha prefers this savey.

"It's just such an affordable one. It smoothes over the skin, has a matte finish and is always on sale," she said.

Image: Nars.

"This has been holy grail since day one," Alisha shared.

Image: Nudestix.

Image: L'Oreal.

Image: Nars.

Image: MCoBeauty.

Image: Bobbi Brown.

"It's creamy, it's so pearlescent, it's beautiful on the skin. It's a lit from within look," she said.

Image: Iconic London.

Image: Morphe.

When it comes to eye makeup, this palette does it all.

"It's such a versatile palette. You get 36 shades, they're all nudes, you get a red, orange and black in there, it's so pigmented and blends out like a dream," Alisha said.

Image: Essence.

And for lashes, Alisha has been using this affordable option for years.

"This is the underdog. It's so good because it coats every lash and my lashes are really healthy," she said.

Image: Du'it.

Image: Dior.

Image: Dyson.

"If you want beautiful hair all the time and don't want to spend money on a blowout, get it," Alisha insisted.

Feature image: Supplied.