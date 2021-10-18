"I am eternally grateful." After 9 years in the yellow skivvy, Emma Watkins is leaving The Wiggles.

Emma Watkins is hanging up her yellow bow.

The Yellow Wiggle will leave The Wiggles at the end of the year, after 11 years with the group and nine in the famous yellow skivvy.

She will hand her (yellow) reins to new Yellow Wiggle Tsehay Hawkins, who was recently announced as part of the group's new extended cast for Fruit Salad TV.

In a statement announcing the change, Emma said the COVID-19 pandemic had given her time to reassess her future.

"Like many people around the world, the pandemic has given me time to reflect on what is important in life," she said.

"For me, that means spending more time at home, something that I didn't realise I was missing out on being away eight months of the year on tour, but something that I have really cherished over the last 18 months.

"I am also really looking forward to devoting more time and energy on completing my PhD that incorporates my ongoing passion for sign language, dance and film editing, and to having more time to work with the Deaf community."

Purple Wiggle Lachy, who was married to Emma for two years before their April 2018 separation, wrote on Instagram that the news was "bittersweet", as the group prepared to give "a warm Wiggly welcome" to Tsehay.

Tsehay, an award-winning dancer, said she was honoured to be the next to step into the yellow skivvy.

"I am honoured to be joining The Wiggles at such an exciting time for the group," she said.

The Wiggles also announced a new Australia-wide arena tour, so fans will be able to see Tsehay in action in 2022.

"I'm now incredibly excited to be joining them in the yellow skivvy and to have the chance to go out on the road in the new arena tour, I can't wait to meet all the Wiggly fans," she said.

"Dancing has always been my passion, and I look forward to being able to share the joy of song and dance with children all over the world."

Feature image: Supplied/Instagram.