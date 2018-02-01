Paris Hilton has dressed as Kim Kardashian's clone. And it's breaking every rule in fashion. 

Kim Kardashian West, 37, has labelled her former boss Paris Hilton the ‘OG’, sharing a snap to Instagram of Hilton wearing Kanye West’s label Yeezy.

It was a move that many first interpreted as setting aside any past bad blood, graciously recognising Paris, 36, as the “original”.

But there’s a catch. And this is where things begin to get confusing. Because Paris then tweeted she had “so much fun being a #KimClone”. Why? Paris is exactly mirroring a paparazzi-style shot taken of Kim several months ago.

And this is just one pieces in a series of events falling into place at tremendous speed and one, undeniable conclusion: We have been played. Spectacularly played.

Take a deep breath, ladies and gentlemen, you’re about to go through the looking glass.

It started in September last year when Kanye, Kim’s husband and the creator of the fashion line Yeezy, announced he would not showcase his new collection in this year’s New York Fashion Week, which kicks off in February.

There was disbelief and many, many news headlines.

Jump to December, and Kim (Kanye’s go-to model) started appearing in ‘paparazzi’ shots wearing Yeezy Season 6.

She was there in a blue-grey body suit getting ready to hop into a car. There she was again, wearing a beige hoodie, the same coloured tights and a cream bandeau top. What was she doing? Simply walking the street, her head down, not looking at the camera.

“My schedule was so busy, I ended up in nine different Yeezy outfits in one day,” Kim shared on her app in December – a nod to the fact she was debuting the collection, without really debuting the collection at all.

Then this month, Kim suddenly forgets to wear clothes on Instagram.

The reality TV star on Tuesday posted several photographs of herself topless – nipples barely blurred out – and wearing a g-string.

There was some backlash about her “culturally appropriating” braids. And a huge flurry of media attention because: Boobs. On Instagram.

The buzz created the perfect climate for the final piece of the puzzle to fall into place. And last night the Yeezy Season 6 campaign dropped in its entity.

The paparazzi shots weren’t paparazzi shots at all. And several celebrities, porn stars and social media influences have been photographed in exactly the same ‘street style’ poses as Kim.

Paris Hilton, Abigail Ratchford, Yovanna Ventura, the list goes on…

The photographs – and there are hundreds of them – of Kim K look-alikes in the same Yeezy outfits started descending on social media yesterday to a collective gasp of amazement.

The guerrilla campaign has been called “genius” over and over again on social media. It is breaking every rule by taking high fashion off the runways and straight to the streets.

It puts Kim as an influencer to the influencers apparently effortlessly – in McDonald’s runs and through walking down the street.

And it makes us wonder: What else are the Kardashian-Wests capable of? Would Kanye really, no surely not… Run for president?

We know one thing: he can run a marketing campaign like nobody’s business.