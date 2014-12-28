"I'm pregnant," she texted. It did not end well...

We’re never a fan of pranks.
But this one left us wondering who behaved the worst: pranker or prankee…
She kicks things off by texting some bad news to a random number:
Then she provides some photographic evidence:
She starts asking the serious questions:
Then whips out her baby name book:
Brings up the marriage question, obviously:
Tries to get him to ditch his girlfriend:
THEN DROPS A MASSIVE TRUTHBOMB:
What’s the perfect response to a dick pic? Post continues…
And tells him like it is:
Big finish:
Because text message fails are always hilarious, here are some of the best/most inappropriate text messages from grandparents: