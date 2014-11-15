15 wedding disaster stories you'll be glad aren't your own.

Your wedding is meant to run like a dream, right? Until it all goes horribly wrong.

Weddings are meant to be picture-perfect occasions, right?

If you’re lucky you’ll look back on your wedding fondly as one of the happiest days of your life. Or you’ll look back and cringe in horror as the details you spent months planning slowly unravel.

A recent Reddit thread asked people if they had any wedding horror stories to vent about. Can any of you top these 13 seriously horrifying real-life stories?

“My mum’s best friend (and maid of honour) showed up the day of my mum’s first wedding with her head shaved. Apparently she was in love with the groom and this was her silent protest.

The marriage only lasted 2 years and the groom eventually married the maid of honour.”

2. The catering company decides to not show up.

“Catering never showed up, everyone was hungry. Also the fireworks show that night was cancelled for the first time for whatever reason.”

3. The groom who isn’t told he’s getting married.

“Two years ago we did the decor for a really pretty ceremony, and halfway through the day we found out it was a “surprise wedding”. Basically, they were not engaged, and the bride planned the whole thing and the groom showed up at the golf course thinking he was just playing a regular round of golf. Nope. He walked into his own wedding, saw her standing at the altar, and peaced the fuck out. As he should have.”

4. The crazy mother rears her head.

“She shot down every single one of my choices from dress, to food, to colors and flowers. It got to the point where I hated thinking about my own wedding, and my husband finally suggested we just elope. So we booked a date with a judge, got married in secret, and asked our families to meet us for dinner, where we told everyone what we’d just done.”

5. The wedding song list that doesn’t exactly go to plan.

“We made a CD of music for my brother-in-law to play before the ceremony began. He insisted that he had something better. It was two songs played on repeat for about an hour.”

6. The rushed ‘pregnant’ nuptials.

“My husband and I got pregnant while planning our wedding. My parents found out and moved the ceremony date closer. Two weeks before the wedding we lost our child. Not only was that hard enough my mother took it upon herself to cancel our wedding. Catering, music, venue, guests. Even SOLD MY DRESS. We still kept our date. My parents refused to come to our impromptu wedding because, in their minds, we were only getting married because we were pregnant.”

7. The pre-ceremony break-up.

“My husband and I got married a month before our actual wedding, just for background info.

The night before the wedding, at the rehearsal dinner, he ‘broke up’ with me in a text message. Told me to pack my shit and get out by Monday. We were already technically married. I was running on three hours of sleep and nerves. This was after he was so drunk he could barely recite the vows during the rehearsal. He’d been ignoring me for about a week up until that point.”

8. The guests who forget to RSVP. But then show up.

"I invited 102 people on my husband's side. 12 RSVPs. After talking to his mother, she assured me that that more people would come, they just weren't used to RSVPing. I end up having to call each and every guest repeatedly to find out of they are coming...frankly, I wanted to know if I was going to need place settings and food for 150 people or 75. You don't get a refund if the guests don't show, after all.

On the day of the wedding, which I received maybe 80 RSVPs, well over 100 people show up, then are upset because there is no assigned seat for them, and because extra tables and chairs need to be set up."

9. The awkward best man speech.

"At my friends sisters wedding the best mans speech caused so much pain the family have not spoken to him since. He said 'Mike has always been a greedy bastard, I remember once when we all got hookers in Amsterdam, and he got three!'"

10. The jealous 'friend' set to ruin your day.

A coworker of my husband's (whom he had known for a week) accused him of sexually assaulting her a MONTH TO THE DAY before my wedding. After my wedding was cancelled by my family, thousands down the drain in wedding prep and lawyer bills, and trust issues arising between my now-husband and I (who had to settle for a court house wedding), she confessed to being in love with my husband and had to stop him from making a mistake. I've never wished so much pain on a person before.

11. The venue that cancels with zero notice.

"The Venue called to say that they had double booked two weeks before the date, asking if we could move the wedding to another weekend."

12. The wedding video is filmed wrong.

“The only mishap at my wedding was a friend videotaped the whole thing, but accidentally used the night vision feature. The video is pretty surreal, with everything super overexposed. With my pale skin, I ended up looking like aliens.”

13. The speech that references an ex. Accidentally.

"My family insisted on traditional speeches, which was our downfall. My father repeatedly called my wife by my ex's name and had to have it repeatedly pointed out to him before he corrected himself.

The first time it happened I was standing in the sun with it arms around my wife, feeling pretty great about life. Then he dropped the faux pas bomb and I immediately went cold inside... A very palpable shudder then moved through the crowd as everyone cringed in unison."

14. The children run wild.

“My 3-year-old brother got loose and pulled the fire alarm during the ceremony. They definitely got their ‘memorable’ moment.”

15. The baker 'forgets' how to bake a cake.

"The baker forgot eggs in the cake. It was hard as a rock and no one ate it. This is after my parents downsized my cake and the I called back and had it resized so there would be enough to feed my guests. They still mock me about that. Plus the cake was ugly. The baker had no idea about what ombré meant and so she did a neon yellow top with a vomit green bottom. It was supposed to be light yellow bottom with a fade to cream as the tiers went to the top."

Wow.

SCROLL THROUGH the gallery for some equally didisastrous wedding cakes...



