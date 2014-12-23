News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

news

The world pays tribute to music legend Joe Cocker.

ADVERTISEMENT

There has been an outpouring of emotion worldwide following the death of British music legend Joe Cocker overnight.

The 70-year-old singer/songwriter, who was best known for his cover of The Beatles‘ ‘With A Little Help From My Friends’, died of lung cancer, Sony Music has said.

Lenny Kravitz tweeted this picture of Joe.

Many music industry heavyweights have taken to Twitter to post tributes for the musician, who will forever be remembered for his long contribution to the music world.

Australian singer/songwriter Delta Goodrem also revealed that it was a love of Joe Cocker that inspired her parents’ to call her Delta, after his 1968 song ‘Delta Lady’.

Here are just some of the songs that the legend will be remembered for…

With A Little Help From My Friends (1968) – Beatles’ cover:

 Unchain My Heart (1987) – Originally recorded by Ray Charles in 1961:

You Are So Beautiful (1974) – written by Dennis Wilson from The Beach Boys:

 Up Where We Belong (1982) – The theme song from An Officer and A Gentleman:

 You Can Leave Your Hat On (1972):

Vale, Joe Cocker.

Tags: current-affairs , entertainment-tv , movies-and-music , video

Related Stories

Recommended