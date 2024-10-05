'I got an innocent text from my fiancé before our wedding. Then people told me it was unacceptable.'

A five-word text has elicited ~quite~ the reaction on social media.

It was two months before her wedding day when Avery Beverly received a message from her soon-to-be husband, Aidan. Thinking it was innocuous, the 22-year-old shared the message with her Instagram followers.

What followed was a heated debate.

Watch Avery reveal the divisive text from her fiancé. Post continues after video.



Video: Instagram/@averylbeverly

"What time is our wedding?" read the text message in question.

"Oh goodness, he's gonna be late to his own wedding," the Florida local added in the caption.

Avery's video was soon inundated with comments, some amused, some bewildered, with many brides sharing their own stories of their guys' lack of attention to detail on their big day.

"At least he's asking now and not on the day 😂," one person joked — before another shared that their husband did, in fact, ask on the day.

"My fave was when my husband asked me three days before the wedding: 'What are our wedding colours?' 😂 ," one follower wrote.