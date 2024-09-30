Modern Etiquette: The 38 things we all really need to stop doing at weddings.

"Many couples will explicitly say on their invites that 'your presence is the best present of all' — take them at their word if gift-giving is going to set you back financially.

"We see a growing number of couples use the gift registry Gravy for this reason, as not only can they gather gift funds but they can actually ask guests for gifts of 'human time and good deeds' (like dog-sitting or a garden working bee) — stuff that won't cost guests a cent."

Being late to your own wedding kills the vibe.

Don't be "fashionably late"," said Amer. "Anywhere between five to ten minutes is acceptable, but anything beyond that is rude. If guests are waiting 30-plus minutes for the ceremony to start, I find it kills the vibe."

Syncing the song to your entrance won't work. Trust us.

Too much pressure. 11/10 will not work.

"For the ceremony, do not try to sync your entrance to a particular part of the song," Rouvray told us.

"Zero per cent success rate and also, I PROMISE you won't notice. If in doubt, please try and think of a song you remember from a wedding where you are a guest. I'm guessing you can't. No one will remember the song, they'll be looking at your face and you should be looking at your partner's face not trying to create a movie moment that has been inserted in your brain by Disney."

Speeches are not a comedy routine.

For the love of bonbonnieres, do not try to take the wedding speech as an opportunity to flex your comedy skills. Please.

As Rouvray said, "Tell your people their speech is not a stand up comedy routine. If you try to make jokes they will land flat, if you tell a story about the couple everyone will laugh. Wedding crowds are the easiest audience in the world and it is your job to facilitate their story not try and be a comedy king."

Bring your BCE (AKA Big Couple Energy).

"This is the best tip I can give anyone getting married," said Parfett.

"It took us almost a decade to really recognise a pattern — that the couples who seemed to have the most fun, raw, joyful celebrations all came into their wedding day buzzing with excitement. They went with the flow, they laughed all day, they were generous with loving words and compliments."

"Even — in fact, especially — if they're tired, it's bucketing down, they're dealing with family dynamics, the cake didn't make it. Because energy transfers."

"If you can consciously set aside your worries, muster in gratitude around the fact that you're about to wed the love of your life and plaster on a huge smile, you will radiate infectious, sparkling, love-filled energy and everyone around you will mirror it back to you."