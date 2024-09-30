Modern Etiquette: The 38 things we all really need to stop doing at weddings.

There's one thing that's become alarmingly apparent in 2024: no one knows how to behave anymore.
And it's not our fault. After all, we were all basically locked inside for two years. (Remember that? Yep, we're trying to forget, too.)
So, in a bid to remind us all how to be human beings, Mamamia's Modern Australian Etiquette Guide is about to be your new best friend (or your worst nightmare… if you do a lot of these).
So strap yourself in, take notes and hear from our crack team of experts about the do's and oh-god-really-just-dont's we all need to be following.
First up, it's weddings — which is perfect because they're a cesspool of broken rules.
So let's get into it… and just for fun we've split it up into the happy couple and the wedding guests.
The wedding guests.
Bridesmaids don't have to give a wedding gift.
- Controversial? Maybe. But it kind of makes a lot of sense when you think of all the money bridesmaids have to fork out before the wedding — from hen's parties to dresses and flights — it all adds up. Celebrant and Mamamia's senior podcast producer Grace Rouvray said, "If you're a bridesmaid I don't think you need to give a wedding gift. You have paid for enough."
- Wearing white just makes you a bit of a d**k.
If you've ever bumped your head a wee bit hard and thought it was okay to wear white to a wedding, it's not.